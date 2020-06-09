Iran to execute spy convicted of helping US kill Qassem Suleimani
An Iranian national convicted of spying for the US and Israel by helping target top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani will be executed, Iran’s judiciary said on Tuesday.
Mahmoud Mousavi Majd was convicted of spying on Iran‘s armed forces, which led to the killing of Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in a US drone strike in Iraq.
Mahmoud Mousavi Majd was convicted of spying on Iran’s armed forces “especially the Quds Force and on the whereabouts and movements of martyr General Qassem Soleimani” for large sums of money from both Israel’s Mossad and the CIA, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a televised news conference.
Esmaili offered little information about the convicted man.
The decision immediately raised questions about how Majd would have had access to Soleimani’s travel information. The Iranian judiciary spokesman did not say when Majd would be executed, other than that it would be “soon”. He also stopped short of directly linking the information allegedly offered by Majd to Soleimani’s death.
The January 3 strike in Baghdad also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, and five others, including the militias’ airport protocol officer, Mohammed Reda.
Iran later retaliated for Soleimani’s killing with a ballistic missile strike targeting US forces in Iraq. That same night, the Guard accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in Tehran, killing 176 people.
Dismantling CIA spy ring claims
Iran in February handed down a similar sentence for Amir Rahimpour, another man convicted of spying for the US and conspiring to sell information on Iran’s nuclear program.
Tehran announced in December it had arrested eight people “linked to the CIA” and involved in nationwide street protests that erupted the previous month over a surprise petrol price hike.
It also said in July 2019 that it had dismantled a CIA spy ring, arresting 17 suspects between March 2018 and March 2019 and sentencing some of them to death.
US President Donald Trump at the time dismissed the claim as “totally false”.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)
‘Stay in the streets. It’s working’: Two weeks into racial justice protests, New York State classifies use of chokeholds as felony
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday urged Americans to stay the course in the massive protests which have been held in cities and towns across the U.S. for the past two weeks, pointing to New York State lawmakers passing long-awaited legislation to classify chokeholds as a felony as evidence the pressure is working.
The Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act passed in the New York State Assembly with a vote of 140-3. The bill now heads to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is expected to sign it into law.
2020 Election
Trump is facing ‘political death’ without enough time to turn the country around before the election: conservative
According to conservative columnists Matt Lewis, Donald Trump will likely be ousted in November due to devastating unemployment numbers that will still not have rebounded due to the coronavirus pandemic that was botched by his administration.
In his column for the Daily Beast, Lewis -- who abandoned the Republican Party due to its embrace of Trump -- pointed to the historical record of what has befallen the previous presidents in times of high unemployment.
COVID-19
Why the US is experiencing a coronavirus plateau
When epidemiologists talked about "flattening the curve," they probably didn't mean it this way: the US hit its peak coronavirus caseload in April, but since that time the graph has been on a seemingly unending plateau.
That's unlike several other hard-hit countries which have successfully pushed down their numbers of new cases, including Spain and Italy, which now have bell-shaped curves.
Experts say the prolonged nature of the US epidemic is the result of the cumulative impact of regional outbreaks, as the virus that started out primarily on the coasts and in major cities moves inward.