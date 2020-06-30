Iraq veteran slams Trump for ignoring Russian bounty plot: ‘The president has completely abandoned our troops’
On Tuesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Paul Rieckhoff, the founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, tore into President Donald Trump for failing to act on intelligence Russia had bounties on U.S. troops.
“You know these people. So many people who serve,” said host Ari Melber. “We wanted to look briefly at their lives and ask you your views on all of this.”
“It is a new low,” said Rieckhoff. “The president has completely abandoned our troops. I’m kind of outraged. We’ve been angry for years. The president has left our Kurdish allies stranded. He’s taken money from the Pentagon and put it down to his border wall. Now he know the Russians were killing Marines. How low does it have to go before people in Washington move away from outrage and get to action? I’m tired of hearing lip service from politicians. I want to know what people will do to get control of this president until they can vote him out.”
“Here’s what I want to see. I want to see the American president dragged in front of the American people,” said Rieckhoff. “When did he know? What did he do about it? Both parties have a role to play. 90 senators voted to confirm Secretary of Defense Esper, who now is mocked in the Pentagon by the name Yesper. There’s an entire apparatus around a failed commander in chief putting American lives at risk right now. If the bounties are out, that means it is open season on American troops all around the world. We can’t wait until they come back in September. We need accountability right now.”
Watch below:
