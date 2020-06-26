Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Irony just broke’: Trump White House hammered for making Ivanka the face of its ‘skills-based hiring’ initiative

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s White House is rolling out a new “skills-based hiring” initiative for the federal government — but it faced instant backlash by making the president’s eldest daughter the new policy’s figurehead.

In a video promoting the initiative, Ivanka Trump claimed that her father was going to “overhaul the way the federal government hires,” and said that the president wants to “fill federal job vacancies based people having the skill, the passion, the drive, the competency to do the job, not purely based on outdated career or licensing requirements.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have been repeatedly criticized for getting plum appointments in the White House despite having never worked in government before Trump was elected in 2016.

Kushner in particular has drawn scrutiny for being given a massive portfolio of duties ranging from overhauling the entire executive branch, bringing peace to the Middle East, and containing the novel coronavirus.

Given this, Ivanka’s video about “skills-based hiring” was poorly received — check out some comments below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Megachurch that hosted Trump warned of ‘consumer fraud’ investigation over claim it could wipe-out 99% of coronavirus

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

The Phoenix megachurch that hosted President Trump this week has received a cease-and-desist letter from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, calling to stop making fraudulent claims about a product they say can wipe out the coronavirus from the air.

As the Phoenix New Times points out, Dream City Church leaders Luke Barnett and Brendon Zastrow claimed that an air system made by Clean Air EXP could clear their 3,000-seat auditorium of the coronavirus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Pence urges Americans four times to ‘pray’ – but not once to wear a mask

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence hosted the first White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing in nearly two months on Friday, focusing most of his remarks on pre-packaged positive spin, some lies, and few facts.

But the Vice President also urged Americans to "pray," four times during his remarks, while not even mentioning the life-saving importance of wearing masks even once.

"I just encourage every American to continue to pray," the Vice President said. "Pray for all the families that have lost loved ones. Pray for our health care workers on the front lines. And just continue to pray that, by God's grace every single day, will each of us do our part to heal our land."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Saying the quiet part out loud’: Trump criticized for suggesting $5 billion weapons contract awarded to boost 2020 chances in Wisconsin

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

"There is nothing normal about the commander-in-chief publicly admitting that the government contracting process was corrupted by political considerations."

Several shipbuilding companies may have grounds to file formal complaints with the U.S. Navy and the Government Accountability Office after President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested a multi-billion dollar weapons contract was awarded to a Wisconsin company because of its status location in a key 2020 battleground state.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image