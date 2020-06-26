‘Irony just broke’: Trump White House hammered for making Ivanka the face of its ‘skills-based hiring’ initiative

President Donald Trump’s White House is rolling out a new “skills-based hiring” initiative for the federal government — but it faced instant backlash by making the president’s eldest daughter the new policy’s figurehead.

In a video promoting the initiative, Ivanka Trump claimed that her father was going to “overhaul the way the federal government hires,” and said that the president wants to “fill federal job vacancies based people having the skill, the passion, the drive, the competency to do the job, not purely based on outdated career or licensing requirements.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have been repeatedly criticized for getting plum appointments in the White House despite having never worked in government before Trump was elected in 2016.

Kushner in particular has drawn scrutiny for being given a massive portfolio of duties ranging from overhauling the entire executive branch, bringing peace to the Middle East, and containing the novel coronavirus.

Given this, Ivanka’s video about “skills-based hiring” was poorly received — check out some comments below.

Then you’re not viable. YOU HAVE NO SKILLS! — oso bonita votes (@bearismytotem) June 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

irony just broke. again. — cornopolous (@cornopolous1) June 26, 2020

what skills exactly does your hubby @jaredkushner have to lead corona or middle east etc talks? — carol levy (@leejcaroll) June 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you even do in the WH? — Jess Balzer (@jessicajbalzer) June 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It's so nice of Daughter-Wife Ivanka, who was hired at the White House despite having no skills, to take time out of her busy day of doing absolutely nothing to tell everyone about skills-based hiring — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) June 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Skills-based? Uh-oh looks like Jared and Ivanka are out of a job. Seriously what skills do they have besides knowing her daddy? Oh I get it. Loyalty to Trump will be the only "skill" considered. — Right Matters, Truth Matters (@RealDanB95) June 26, 2020

Hiring based on skill? Ivanka better pack her things. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

How did you get all your jobs again? — outside agitator (@weirdo__ripper) June 26, 2020

A dream come true for a White House defined by nepotism and corruption. pic.twitter.com/rHiMuSybgH — Jeff P (@JP1958S) June 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Should also replace nepotism with skill-based hiring too. — THE BEST PEOPLE (@DuhBeztPeepel) June 26, 2020