Quantcast
Connect with us

IRS scrambles to block payments after sending 1.1 million stimulus checks to dead people: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

An independent watchdog has revealed that the IRS sent stimulus checks to over 1 million dead people because the agency initially believed it did not have the authority to withhold them, POLITICO reports.

When the agency decided to reverse that decision, it attempted to the block the payments to deceased recipients, even asking relatives to return the payments that went through. The agency hasn’t said why it reversed course. As of April 30, almost 1.1 million payments totaling $1.4 billion had been paid out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though they represented a tiny share of the more than 160 million payments made, they received outsized attention, with critics calling them evidence of government mismanagement. In mid-April, President Trump said publicly he wanted that money returned,” POLITICO reports.

“Government veterans have said it is all-but-inevitable the dead would get paid when the IRS is under pressure to distribute payments as quickly as possible, even as the coronavirus was killing tens of thousands of people,” the report continued. “Some outside experts had questioned whether the legislation approved by Congress gave the executive branch the power to stop the payments.”

Read the full report over at POLITICO.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The US entered a recession in February — but Trump has one thing still going for him

Published

1 min ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Two of President Donald Trump's economic advisers are leaving in June. The news came just after the National Bureau of Economic Research, which identifies economic downturns, announced earlier this month that February is the moment the recession began.

It has been a key month in the coronavirus crisis that Democrats criticize President Donald Trump on because he didn't act after it became clear that the coronavirus pandemic was quickly spreading. The stock market began to stumble, erasing all of the gains Trump had made since taking office in 2017. While the market has continued to slowly climb back up, unemployment numbers continue to spike and more and more companies are filing for bankruptcy.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Doctors lament: ‘No country in the world’ except the US debates masks during the coronavirus pandemic

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

European countries have their liberals and progressives as well as their right-wing conservatives and libertarians, and one thing all of them can agree on — for all their differences and heated debates — is that wearing face masks in public is a very good idea during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 483,600 people worldwide (according to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore). But mask wearing, much to the dismay of physicians, has been seriously politicized in the United States.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: GOP’s Kevin McCarthy lashes out at reporter for asking him about Trump’s racist ‘kung flu’ rant

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday angrily lashed out at a reporter for asking him what he thought of President Donald Trump calling the novel coronavirus the "kung flu."

During a press conference, a reporter asked McCarthy if he thought it was appropriate to describe the virus as the "kung flu," a clear play on the Chinese martial art kung fu that has been called out as "highly offensive" even by Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image