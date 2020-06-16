‘Is he high?’: Trump criticized for ‘low energy’ Rose Garden event filled with ‘lies’

President Donald Trump was criticized as being “low energy” during his Rose Garden announcement on police brutality Tuesday.

After meeting with the families of some of the people of color killed by police, Trump welcomed officers, but not the families, to a press event to announce his executive order. It sparked questions as to why the families didn’t attend and if they were invited or if they refused to support Trump’s new policy.

But Trump soon riffed on the protests, attacking them as rioters and looters. He followed by bragging about the stimulus bill that Democrats worked to negotiate with Senate Republicans and Steve Mnuchin.

He then tried to claim that “school choice” was all about civil rights so families can bus children miles away instead of mandating that all schools in all communities be improved and equalized. He went on to call it the biggest civil rights issue of our time, ignoring the actual Civil Rights Movement.

President Trump just said school choice is the "civil rights statement of the year, of the decade and probably beyond." He also said school choice is the "civil rights of all time in this country." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 16, 2020

When he began rambling about the coronavirus, Trump said that the people working on the cure are the same people who made the vaccine for AIDS. There is no vaccine for AIDS.

Breaking: Trump just cured AIDS — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) June 16, 2020

He then took a moment to blast President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden for “never trying” to fix the policing problem, which PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor fact-checked as untrue.

President Trump just said President Obama and Vice President Biden "never even tried" to address issues of policing and race during their administration. Fact Check: That is clearly not true. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 16, 2020

In fact, Trump tore down the Obama administration’s work on police reform.

“Under Obama, 14 consent decrees were enforced upon troubled and discriminatory police agencies. By contrast, none have been issued in the more than three years of the Trump administration,” said The Guardian.

Trump says “President Obama and Vice President Biden never even tried to fix this during their eight-year period.” Obama‘s task force set 59 proposals for police reform and appointed attorneys general who set up consent decrees with police departments, then undermined by Trump. pic.twitter.com/iS407eRlxf — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 16, 2020

Trump frequently describes his executive orders as if they do more than they do. We're still waiting for a final text, but this order is *not* expected to ban chokeholds around the country, as Trump said/suggested. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 16, 2020

Trump claims Obama and Biden "never even tried" to address these problems during their eight years in office. That's not true at all. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 16, 2020

See the tweets below:

this is some low energy shit, @realDonaldTrump … forget your adderall breakfast binge or what? — SJK (@sjk8775) June 16, 2020

This is the definition of low energy @realDonaldTrump. — wasabi bb (@Monotony_Man) June 16, 2020

okay, seriously, Trump is unfocused, barely able to read, low energy, WORD SALAD, with no actual policy on the table — Ann Ducommun (@aduke5) June 16, 2020

This is the low energy and twitchy Donald Trump. — MzYun (@MzYun) June 16, 2020

another #TrumpLowEnergy bs speech yawn Time to vacuum — Marytny (@marytny) June 16, 2020

Dude, @realDonaldTrump is not doing well right now. Halting, low energy, going off script. #TrumpResignNow #TrumpIsNotWell Oh, and the speech is terrible. #StephenMiller is a tool — human capital stock (@tkfc) June 16, 2020

He’s rambling again. Talking about giving money to HBCUs, although DeVos cut their budgets, talking about bringing in money, lowest unemployment nonsense, civil rights. I don’t think Trump is on his meds today is he believes that black people in this country will vote for him. — Theuresa Maven (@theuresamaven) June 16, 2020

Trump looks like he is about to collapse from a heat stroke he does not look well he's rambling every 10 minutes. Clear signs of cognitive decline #PoliceReform — Gabe (@GBrooksEllis) June 16, 2020

Trumps rambling like an idiot folks. It’s Comedy Central — Nee Nee (@kmpeeler) June 16, 2020

Trump is rambling on and on about whatever is rolling around in his head. Pathetic! #25thAmendmentNow — Jeff (@jeffdov) June 16, 2020

trump is talking. Why does it always sound like he's rambling with no goal in mind. — Angie Bybee (@angy6666) June 16, 2020

Trump is on TV and rambling as usual, lying as usual and doesn’t have a clue where he’s at! And people are actually clapping! pic.twitter.com/m8OnOes4NG — ĸoмpυтerGυrυ (@Komputerguru) June 16, 2020

Trump’s speech regarding the EO in law enforcement reform deteriorates into a rambling campaign piece on various topics. The EO and the victims of police abuse are long forgotten at this point. Talking about retail sales and the market now. — J.J. Hensley (@JJHensleyauthor) June 16, 2020

Lmao yeah. I mean it's not shocking, typical Trump at this point, but it really serves no point to ramble. The executive order is good enough. — Daniel Rotger (@danielrotger511) June 16, 2020

I am listening to this blustering buffoon 'live' from the White House lawn, but it's difficult to make any sense of what he's actually saying because all Trump wants to do is ramble on about himself! pic.twitter.com/My9WNtjNLz — Mark Irvine (@Mark1957) June 16, 2020

RAMBLING TRUMP – HIGH AS A FRICKIN KITE — Elizabeth (@Elizabe55157007) June 16, 2020

tRump is off his meds again. He is riffing on everything, incoherent, rambling, off teleprompter, the AIDS vaccine (really, there is no HIV vaccine), but no mention of the 117,000 COVID deaths on his watch. #drainthetrump — Mike Atsalinos (@AtMikeA) June 16, 2020

Whenever Trump starts rambling off like this I expect him to rant about when 'the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor' 🤮 pic.twitter.com/eSgmYZwYkf — Allan Margolin (@AllanMargolin) June 16, 2020