Israeli scientists produce energy from plants
Israeli scientists say they have produced hydrogen from plants in a development that they hope could eventually lead to using vegetation to produce electricity.
The discovery was made by using microscopic algae, an aquatic plant, in research carried out at a Tel Aviv University laboratory.
“To link a device to electricity, you just have to connect to a power point. In the case of a plant, we didn’t know where to connect,” said Iftach Yacoby, who heads the university’s renewable energy laboratory.
Researchers planted an enzyme into samples of the algae and observed it producing hydrogen, a source of energy already used to fuel vehicles.
“We didn’t know if this would work but we believed that it had potential,” said Yacoby during a laboratory visit.
Findings of the study, a collaborative project with Kevin Redding at the University of Arizona, were published in April in the Energy & Environmental Science journal.
“From the moment we found how to use plants to produce a source of energy, the options were open,” said Yacoby.
The nascent research shows that plants have the potential to produce electricity, he said, while cautioning it will take up to 20 years for the world to benefit from the findings.
“There are lots of things that we can consider doing thanks to the results of our research. The future will tell us what will come of it,” he said.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump jets off to Dallas to give talk on race and policing – snubs city’s top law enforcement officials who are black
Right now President Donald Trump is on his way to Texas, where he will hold a roundtable discussion on policing and race at a Dallas megachurch, nearly three weeks after the police killing of an un armed Black man, George Floyd. Not invited: Dallas' top three law enforcement officials – a police chief, sheriff and district attorney – all of whom are Black. The White House also refused to invite three U.S. Congressmen who represent the area, all of whom are Democrats and Black.
"The White House defended the snub, insisting the president will still hear a diversity of views before heading to a $10 million campaign dinner with two dozen donors who pony up at least $580,600 each for a meal and souvenir photo," The Dallas Morning News reports.
Breaking Banner
NYPD cop whines that George Floyd protesters forced him into ‘horrible’ decision to kneel in solidarity
A New York City police officer whined that protesters forced him to abandon "every principle and value I stand for" and kneel with them in solidarity.
Lt. Robert Cattani, of the Midtown South Precinct, begged fellow officers for forgiveness in a June 3 email after a photo went viral showing him kneeling with demonstrators against police brutality, and he claimed he felt pressured into joining their protest, reported the New York Post.
“The conditions prior to the decision to take a knee were very difficult as we were put center stage with the entire crowd chanting,” Cattani wrote. “I know I made the wrong decision. We didn’t know how the protesters would have reacted if we didn’t and were attempting to reduce any extra violence.”
WATCH: White teen gets called an ‘N-word lover’ by racist pro-cop demonstrator
A white teenager participating in anti-police brutality demonstrations this week got called a "n*gger lover" by a racist man who came out to show his support for police.
Twitter user @maricath12 posted a video this week that she says is of her teenage son getting verbally abused by pro-cop demonstrators at a Black Lives Matter event in Smithtown, New York.
In the video, a group of pro-police counter protesters, one of whom is waving a "Trump 2020" flag, can be seen taunting the teenager who is filming them with his phone.
At one point, a group of police officers walk over to where the teen is confronting the men and stand in between the two parties.