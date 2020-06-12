Quantcast
‘It’s a real risk’: Anthony Fauci warns against going to political rallies without wearing a mask

Published

17 mins ago

on

Speaking to ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl on the Powerhouse Politics podcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci says he has the same advice to people planning to attend President Trump’s upcoming rally as he does for people attending racial justice protests: large groups are dangerous and risky.

“You know, it’s a danger to the people who are trying to control the demonstration,” he said of the protests. “And it’s a danger to the people who are demonstrating. So at the end of the day, it is a risky procedure.”

The “best way that you can avoid — either acquiring or transmitting infection — is to avoid crowded places, to wear a mask whenever you’re outside. And if you can do both, avoid the congregation of people and do the mask, that’s great,” he said.

“If you’re going to be in a situation where — beyond your control there’s a lot of people around you — make sure you wear a mask,” he added.

Biden announces support for scrubbing Confederate names from military bases in new showdown with Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

On Friday, Politico reported that former Vice President Joe Biden is coming out in support of removing Confederate officers' names from U.S. military bases — setting up a stark contrast to President Donald Trump.

“The names affixed to our military installations must honor the diverse heritage of leadership and sacrifice in our country’s history,” said Biden in a statement to Politico. “I fully support Senator [Elizabeth] Warren’s bipartisan effort to form a commission to rename Defense Department facilities named after Confederate leaders in the next three years, and look forward to implementing the commission’s work as president.”

Trump's lack of empathy makes him incapable of understanding race relations: Black ex-employee

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

In an op-ed for Bloomberg this Friday, Timothy L. O'Brien delves into President Trump's ever-present problems with race relations, specifically the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to O'Brien, the uncertainty as to whether or not Trump will give a speech on race relations is a measure of his failed leadership. "But the chances he’d offer an address that heals rather than divides seems unlikely," O'Brien writes. "We already know quite a bit about the president’s attitudes toward racial equity, given that he’s spent decades trafficking in racism and race-baiting."

