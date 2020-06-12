‘It’s a real risk’: Anthony Fauci warns against going to political rallies without wearing a mask

Speaking to ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl on the Powerhouse Politics podcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci says he has the same advice to people planning to attend President Trump’s upcoming rally as he does for people attending racial justice protests: large groups are dangerous and risky.

“You know, it’s a danger to the people who are trying to control the demonstration,” he said of the protests. “And it’s a danger to the people who are demonstrating. So at the end of the day, it is a risky procedure.”

The “best way that you can avoid — either acquiring or transmitting infection — is to avoid crowded places, to wear a mask whenever you’re outside. And if you can do both, avoid the congregation of people and do the mask, that’s great,” he said.

“If you’re going to be in a situation where — beyond your control there’s a lot of people around you — make sure you wear a mask,” he added.

