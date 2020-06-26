‘It’s about lives’: Trump advisor lectured by CNN anchor for trying to spin COVID-19 pandemic as a ‘win’
The director of strategic communications for President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign received harsh questions during a Friday evening appearance on CNN.
“The cases in this country, they’re going up,” CNN’s Jim Sciutto said. “The deaths in this country are going up. The states that have a rising number of cases are going up, it’s now most of them. And to be clear, the positivity rate that is the percentage of people tested that test positive for COVID are going up, as well.”
“How can the vice president and president claim that the U.S. is beating this virus?” Sciutto asked Marc Lotter of the Trump campaign.
“Well, as you heard from Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, you heard from the vice president and Dr. [Deborah] Birx today, in 34 states, we are seeing a decrease in terms of the positivity rate even as the amount of testing and numbers are going up, it’s the positivity rate that’s going down. We have a problem in 16 states,” Lotter replied.
“It’s not going down,” Sciutto interjected, putting up a graphic showing the positivity rate nationwide.
“If you’re talking about a response to a pandemic nationally and the federal government’s national response, nationally the positivity rate is going up. so how can you claim and as you know, the death toll is going up every day. How can you claim to folks listening tonight that that’s a win?” Sciutto asked.
“Very easily, Jim,” Lotter replied, as the two went back and forth on whether to look at nationwide numbers.
“It’s about lives, Marc. It’s about lives,” Sciutto said.
Watch:
2020 Election
‘Denial and dismissiveness’: NYT reports ‘Trump’s mishandling of the virus presents a threat to his re-election’
President Donald Trump's failures in responding to the coronavirus pandemic are threatening his 2020 reelection efforts, The New York Times reported Friday evening.
"In the past week, President Trump hosted an indoor campaign rally for thousands of cheering, unmasked supporters even as a deadly virus spread throughout the country. He began easing up on restrictions that had been in place at the White House since Washington instituted a stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus in March, and he invited the president of Poland to a day of meetings. Then, on Thursday, he flew to Wisconsin to brag about an economic recovery that he said was just around the corner," the newspaper reported.
2020 Election
Reporter tests positive for coronavirus — after covering Trump’s controversial Tulsa rally: report
An Oklahoma reporter has tested positive for COVID-19 after covering President Donald Trump's controversial rally in Tulsa.
"Oklahoma Watch reporter Paul Monies said he was notified Friday of his positive diagnosis," the Associated Press reported. "Monies said he was inside the rally for about 6 hours on Saturday at the BOK Center and that he wore a mask and mostly practiced social distancing, except for when he went to the concourse to get a snack. He said he was never close to the president."
2020 Election
Trump’s presidency is a symbol of the last gasp of white supremacy
When President Donald Trump first began talking about ending “chain migration” in 2017, media outlets pointed out that his own parents-in-law had likely obtained lawful permanent residency through their daughter Melania—a naturalized U.S. citizen. At the same time that Trump was ranting on Twitter, “CHAIN MIGRATION must end now! Some people come in, and they bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil. NOT ACCEPTABLE!” his wife’s parents were in the process of becoming U.S. citizens after five years as so-called “green card” holders.