‘It’s an alternate universe right now’: CNN analyst says Trump is pretending the pandemic doesn’t even exist

On CNN Wednesday, analyst Gloria Borger tore into President Donald Trump’s unwillingness to deal with the basic reality of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Not only cases, but hospitalizations and deaths in the United States, certainly doesn’t support the president’s proclamation that we’re, quote, ‘after COVID,'” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “So what does it tell you that the president is taking that stance so publicly?”

“Well, it’s political, Wolf,” said Borger. “He wants it gone. He doesn’t want to talk about it. He wants to talk of the world post-pandemic. He wants to talk about, as he calls it, a transition to greatness. He wants to move forward. But that is living in an alternate universe right now. He is in complete election mode. And his COVID task force people, they’re not very visible right now.”

“Tony Fauci’s willing to talk to anybody who wants to ask serious questions about this,” added Borger. “But the routine task force meetings, the routine public briefings about this have all been disappeared, Wolf, as if the pandemic has disappeared, as if the virus is gone. Well, it’s not gone. But what’s going on is an election. And the president doesn’t want to talk about the pandemic anymore. So, it’s an alternate universe right now.”

