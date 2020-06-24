‘It’s an alternate universe right now’: CNN analyst says Trump is pretending the pandemic doesn’t even exist
On CNN Wednesday, analyst Gloria Borger tore into President Donald Trump’s unwillingness to deal with the basic reality of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Not only cases, but hospitalizations and deaths in the United States, certainly doesn’t support the president’s proclamation that we’re, quote, ‘after COVID,'” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “So what does it tell you that the president is taking that stance so publicly?”
“Well, it’s political, Wolf,” said Borger. “He wants it gone. He doesn’t want to talk about it. He wants to talk of the world post-pandemic. He wants to talk about, as he calls it, a transition to greatness. He wants to move forward. But that is living in an alternate universe right now. He is in complete election mode. And his COVID task force people, they’re not very visible right now.”
“Tony Fauci’s willing to talk to anybody who wants to ask serious questions about this,” added Borger. “But the routine task force meetings, the routine public briefings about this have all been disappeared, Wolf, as if the pandemic has disappeared, as if the virus is gone. Well, it’s not gone. But what’s going on is an election. And the president doesn’t want to talk about the pandemic anymore. So, it’s an alternate universe right now.”
Watch below:
CNN
Jon Stewart admits ‘The Daily Show’ had a diversity problem — and reveals the key to fixing it
Giving an interview to "The Breakfast Club" this week, comedian Jon Stewart opened up about the challenges he faced with diversity on his team at "The Daily Show," reported Rolling Stone.
Stewart, who has received criticism for relying on an overwhelmingly white and male staff, acknowledged in the interview that, as a powerful and famous white man, he had power over the problem and didn't want to confront his role in it.
“What’s hard about that for people is you get defensive," he said. "Nobody likes to be called on their sh*t, especially when they feel like it’s not really their sh*t. But what you realize is, just stopping active persecution isn’t enough to dismantle. It has to be actively dismantled.” Stewart said that he knew the criticism was valid, recalling “going back into the writer’s room and being like, ‘Do you believe this shit? Kevin? Steve? Mike? Bob? Donald?’ Oh…Uh oh. Uh oh.”
