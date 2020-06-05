It’s Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Associate Press reports former VP has clinched the DNC nomination
The 2020 general election campaign between two top parties has unofficially been set.
“Joe Biden formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination Friday, setting him up for a bruising challenge to President Donald Trump that will play out against the unprecedented backdrop of a pandemic, economic collapse and civil unrest,” the AP reported Friday. “The former vice president has effectively been his party’s leader since his last challenger in the Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders, ended his campaign in April. But Biden pulled together the 1,991 delegates needed to become the nominee after seven states and the District of Columbia held presidential primaries Tuesday.”
“Biden reached the threshold three days after the primaries because several states, overwhelmed by huge increases in mail ballots, took days to tabulate results. Teams of analysts at The Associated Press then parsed the votes into individual congressional districts. Democrats award most delegates to the party’s national convention based on results in individual congressional districts,” the AP explained. “Biden now has 1,993 delegates, with contests still to come in eight states and three U.S. territories.”
Also on Friday, Biden released a new video blasting Trump for being “completely oblivious.”
Donald Trump still doesn’t get it. He’s out there spiking the football — completely oblivious to the tens of millions of people who are facing the greatest struggle of their lives. pic.twitter.com/ZNbTRsdVdS
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 5, 2020
2020 Election
Former Celebrity Apprentice contestant vows a ‘robot army’ will replace police if he is elected president
Former Major League Baseball MVP Jose Canseco is considering a presidential bid.
Canseco, the author of the tell-all book titled Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big, was a contestant during the fourth season of The Celebrity Apprentice when President Donald Trump hosted the reality TV show.
Here are some of Conseco's recent political tweets:
The volcano has erupted our political system is a total failure our criminal justice system has always been a total failure
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020
2020 Election
Trump accused by ex-Defense Secretary of putting US on ‘the trail toward a dictatorship’
During an appearance on CNN on Friday morning, former Defense Secretary William Cohen - who also served in the U.S. Senate as a Republican -- denounced Donald Trump in no uncertain terms, saying his use of military personnel against anti-police brutality protesters is a sign he has set the country on the path to a dictatorship.
To emphasize his point, he later called Trump the "dictator-in-chief."
Speaking with host Jim Sciutto, Cohen didn't mince words after the CNN host noted that the president and his former attorney called the protesters "terrorists."
"What does it mean for you to hear a sitting president dismissing a whole range of protesters, who in fact were largely peaceful around the White House, dismissing a whole range of them as terrorists? What does that mean to you?" the CNN host asked.
2020 Election
Trump ‘crossed the line’ with the military this week — leading retired officers to revolt: former general
Appearing on CNN's New Day with host John Berman, retired Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute explained that Donald Trump finally went a bridge too far this week with retired military officials when his administration deployed military police to turn on peaceful protesters in a Washington D.C. park.
Speaking with the host, Lute -- who also served as U.S. ambassador to NATO -- said tension between the president and military officials has gradually increased over the past three and a half years, but that the past week's incidents led to a "tipping point."
After host Berman read off a list of high profile ex-military officials who have either criticized Trump or defended their former colleagues from attacks from the president, Lute was asked what had changed.