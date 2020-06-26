Jack Abramoff’s latest crime has entangled writer at the right-wing website The Daily Caller: report

According to a report from The Daily Beast, when former Washington lobbyist Jack Abramoff was charged with an illicit conspiracy to promote a cryptocurrency this Thursday, they included the accusation that he had hired writers to help him with his scheme. While the writers were not named in the charges, the Beast reports that new court documents point to Derek Hunter, an employee of The Daily Caller.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Abramoff, who served almost four years in prison for his wide-ranging Washington influence peddling schemes, found himself in legal hot water again this week for his attempts to promote AML Bitcoin, a supposedly ‘anti-money laundering’ cryptocurrency created by Texan businessman Marcus Andrade,” the Beast reports. “As part of his duties, Abramoff handled promotion for AML Bitcoin and—according to the indictment—secretly arranged payments for writers at several websites to promote the digital coin and its capabilities.”

According to the indictment, Abramoff recruited and paid writers to “publish and disseminate, under those writers’ names, written articles touting AML Bitcoin specifically, as well as to tout the idea of a cryptocurrency that would be fully compliant with [anti-money-laundering] and [know-your-customer] laws and regulations.”

“These articles were published as opinion editorials or ‘op-eds’ on well-known news and financial websites,” the indictment continued. “The recruited writers did not disclose in the published piece that they had been paid by Abramoff or AML Bitcoin to disseminate in the information in the article.”

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.