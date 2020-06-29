‘Jackal’: Crowd heckles Italy’s far-right leader Matteo Salvini
An angry crowd greeted Italy’s far-right leader Matteo Salvini during a visit to a town in the Naples region Monday, with some heckling and pelting him with eggs and water.
The confrontation took place when Salvini visited a neighborhood of Mondragone, the scene of tensions last week between some residents and foreign workers, some of whom have been infected by the coronavirus.
When Salvini arrived an hour later than scheduled there was a hostile crowd waiting for him, many of them shouting insults.
Salvini, wearing a face mask in the colors of the Italian flag, quickly lowered it to begin his speech, but could scarcely be heard over the heckling.
“Salvini is worse than the Covid,” some shouted, with others calling him a “jackal” or a “clown” and telling him to leave.
Salvini, as he tried to continue his speech from behind a police line, was forced to dodge eggs and water thrown from the crowd.
In brief comments to television crews at the scene, he denounced what he said were agitators who had come in from outside,
“We have to guarantee the rights of Italians, and expel foreigners without papers,” he told AFPTV.
“We need to invest more in the Naples region, in resources and in the forces of order,” he added.
He left the scene after half an hour, but promised to return at a later date.
Last Friday, riot police had to be sent to the town to restore order.
Around 700 foreign workers, most of them Bulgarian farm laborers, are squatting a group of five buildings there.
They have been under lockdown for a week after 43 people among them tested positive for the coronavirus, while medical staff carry out tests throughout the neighborhood.
But last Thursday, several dozen people broke the quarantine to stage a protest march in the town, leading to scuffles with local people who threw stones at them.
Television footage also showed several vehicles belonging to Bulgarians damaged, their windscreens smashed and the Bulgarian registered plates taken as trophies.
With the collapse of that administration last year and the coronavirus crisis this year his profile — and his standing in the opinion polls — has fallen.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Legal experts say Indiana Republican Jim Banks’ claims about Russia bounty on Americans doesn’t make sense
Aided by convoluted logic, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) decided that somehow President was right that the story about a Russian bounty on American soldiers' heads can't be true because there is an "ONGOING" investigation, he tweeted in all caps.
It's as if Banks and the GOP are trying to have it both ways. President Donald Trump called the intelligence false and claimed that he wasn't briefed on the situation because "Intel" didn't find it "credible."
Breaking Banner
Clarence Thomas claims abortion freedoms lack a ‘shred’ of constitutional support
In a heated dissent to the Supreme Court's decision blocking a controversial Louisiana abortion law, Justice Clarence said that Roe v. Wade was passed "without a shred of support" from the Constitution.
"Our abortion precedents are grievously wrong and should be overruled," Thomas writes. "The idea that the Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment understood the Due Process Clause to protect a right to abortion is farcical."
Read more at CNN.
‘Abdicating its moral responsibility,’ US Supreme Court paves way for resumption in federal executions
"The death penalty has no place in a just society," said Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass).
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for federal executions to resume following a 17-year pause after it denied to hear a challenge from death row prisoners over the Trump administration's lethal injection protocol.
"At a moment when people around the country are demanding justice, equality, and accountability, clearing the way for federal executions is a mistake," tweeted the ACLU.