Quantcast
Connect with us

Jake Tapper gets Larry Kudlow to admit Trump rallygoers should ‘probably’ wear masks

Published

4 hours ago

on

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow admitted on Sunday that attendees at President Donald Trump’s rallies should “probably” wear masks to prevent spread of COVID-19.

While appearing on CNN, State of the Union host Jake Tapper noted that “up to 200,000 Americans” have been projected to die due to the novel coronavirus.

“Yes, it is a concern,” Kudlow said. “People must observe the safety guidelines. The social distancing must be observed. Face coverings in key places must be observed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m glad to see you calling for people to wear masks,” Tapper observed. “And I assume that also means at the Trump rally in Tulsa? People should be wearing masks at the Trump rally in Tulsa this Saturday.”

“Well, okay,” Kudlow stuttered in response. “Probably so.”

Watch the video below from CNN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Calls mount for ‘radical changes in policy and policing’ and arrest of the fired Atlanta cop who killed Rayshard Brooks

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 14, 2020

By

Local activists and an attorney for the family of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer Friday night, are calling for the officer to be arrested and charged along with demanding "radical" reforms to policing in Georgia's capital city.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) fired the officer who killed Brooks—Garrett Rolfe, who was hired in October 2013—police spokesperson Carlos Campos told CNN. A second officer—Devin Bronsan, who was hired in September 2018—was placed on administrative duty.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Internet celebrates ‘best president ever’ Obama by honoring 44th president on Trump’s birthday

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 14, 2020

By

It’s President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday but on social media former President Barack Obama is the one being celebrated.

On Twitter, the top trending topics include #BestPresidentEver, which is number one and almost entirely comprised of tweets about Barack Obama.

“President Trump celebrates 74th birthday” is number two.

“President Obama” is number three. “Mr. President,” mostly praise for Obama or attacks on Donald Trump, is number four.

#RampGate, relating to Trump having to be helped to walk down a ramp after he delivered the West Point commencement address in number seven.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MSNBC guest tells Ben Carson to ‘shut the hell up’ after comments about Rayshard Brooks killing

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 14, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, "Unfiltered" host Roland Martin advised Housing and Urban Development head Ben Carson to "Shut the hell up" after he went on TV Sunday morning and said the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks was "not clear cut."

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Martin was scathing in his criticism of one of Donald Trump's cabinet members, saying Carson has no idea what he is talking about.

Rolling a clip of Carson stating, "I think this is a situation that is not clear-cut like the callous murder that occurred in Minnesota and it really requires some heads of people who actually know what should be done under these circumstances to make a judgment," host Witt pressed Martin for a response.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image