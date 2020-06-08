Jared Kushner claimed police came together and solved all their injustices — and it didn’t end well

In a meeting with law enforcement Monday, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, who was tasked with solving the coronavirus crisis and establishing Middle East peace, explained that police have heard the outcry from community members, they’ve seen the injustices and responded by coming together to fix it.

The president met with law enforcement for a few hours Monday afternoon, which shocked observers that police brutality was able to be “fixed” in such a small amount of time.

No-one wants to hear from this silver-spoon know-nothing pencil-necked failson. Fuck right off. https://t.co/Rw6UJHK5HV — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) June 8, 2020

Trump thanked Kushner, calling him his “star.”

You can see the responses from angry followers below:

They literally applauded the police officers who assaulted a 75 year-old man. https://t.co/GgTufPik7q — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) June 8, 2020

Jared read 28 books before announcing his Middle East peace plan. What a star. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) June 8, 2020

He is the guy to fix it. After all, he read Dick Tracy as a kid, so he has all the law enforcement expertise he eeds. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) June 8, 2020

Wonder if the bullshit vinaigrette for that word salad is in the salad or on the side….. — Yvonne Carbo (@NJMockingbird) June 8, 2020

The testosterone treatments may have lowered his voice by an octave, but as usual he has no idea what he’s talking about — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) June 8, 2020

Mission accomplished. Definitely accomplished. — caro (@caroc_h) June 8, 2020

Oh, we're good now, oh — Private Eye Lettuce (@Ironicicle) June 8, 2020

And now for more on the developing civil rights movement and human rights abuses, we cross live to the man who married the Presidents daughter, fresh from overseeing 100,000 preventable deaths, and allowing Iran to create nuclear material by the bucketload. NOSFERTAUS HAIRIER SON — Weeplng skeptic (@Richard19110171) June 8, 2020

Yup, this will solve the problem. 🙄 — TL (@trishlinner) June 8, 2020

This needs to air on a continuous loop until after the election… — Dr. J. Bryson Let’s-Not-Riot 🇺🇸 (@jamesbhyatt) June 8, 2020

There just is no bottom — Isiah Mom (@IsiahMom) June 8, 2020

pic.twitter.com/uIBLVCFCCL — Deven Nunez Looting Cheesecake Cow (@EmmReef) June 8, 2020

A 12 yr old boy has thoughts — sebastian stride (@StrideSebastian) June 8, 2020

Wait, wait, wait. Jared is solving all the problems in the middle east, leading the response to Covid-19, and now on a law enforcement task force? 1st, we're screwed, again. 2nd, what does he own that he can profit from this? 3rd, glad he's a "star" for the reality TV show host. — Mark Stephens (@mark_mstepjtdad) June 8, 2020

Should someone tell him that the pilot light on his delusional gas lighting has been burned out for awhile now…NO ONE CARES WHAT HE HAS TO SAY…unless you're the SDNY… — TP (@TP63425) June 8, 2020

Is he really speaking for the law enforcement community now? — Linda Owens (@lliinnddaaaa) June 8, 2020

Wonder boy Jared will fix policing the way he fixed Middle East peace. 😂😂😂 — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) June 8, 2020