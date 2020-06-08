Jared Kushner claimed police came together and solved all their injustices — and it didn’t end well
In a meeting with law enforcement Monday, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, who was tasked with solving the coronavirus crisis and establishing Middle East peace, explained that police have heard the outcry from community members, they’ve seen the injustices and responded by coming together to fix it.
The president met with law enforcement for a few hours Monday afternoon, which shocked observers that police brutality was able to be “fixed” in such a small amount of time.
No-one wants to hear from this silver-spoon know-nothing pencil-necked failson. Fuck right off. https://t.co/Rw6UJHK5HV
— Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) June 8, 2020
Trump thanked Kushner, calling him his “star.”
You can see the responses from angry followers below:
