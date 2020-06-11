Quantcast
Connect with us

Jefferson Davis statue torn down overnight in Richmond, Virginia

Published

1 min ago

on

RICHMOND, Va. — A statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis was torn down along Richmond, Virginia’s famed Monument Avenue on Wednesday night by protesters.The statue in the former capital of the Confederacy was toppled shortly before 11 p.m. and was on the ground in the middle of an intersection, news outlets reported.Richmond police were on the scene.About 80 miles away, protesters in Portsmouth beheaded and then pulled down four statues that were part of a Confederate monument on Wednesday, according to media outlets.Efforts to tear one of the statues down began around 8:20 p.m., but …

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump itching to get back to Mar-A-Lago because they treat him like a ‘king’: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is eager to turn the page on coronavirus and return to his pre-pandemic life, and he's resuming some of those activities despite rising infection rates and widespread protests over police brutality.

Three sources familiar with the situation said the president expects to be criticized either way -- he's faced accusations that he's "hiding" from protesters inside the newly fortified White House, and he's been criticized for golfing during the unrest -- so he's going to do what he wants, reported Politico.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News ‘investigative journalist’ keeps falling for antifa hoaxes

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Fox News "investigative journalist" Lara Logan keeps getting tricked into reporting bogus news about antifa, including one obvious parody account that claimed there was an alliance between antifa and Insane Clown Posse fans.

As The Daily Beast reports, Logan last week promoted a tweet from a parody account that described the "antifa " in which " ."

"Juggalos" is the nickname given to fans of the rap duo Insane Clown Posse, but Logan nonetheless seemed to believe that ICP fans were somehow coordinating antifa operations.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s relationship with hedge funder may explain president’s strange affection for hydroxychloroquine — and a specific brand of COVID-19 test?

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

As the fiery social justice movement in the wake of George Floyd's death has forced news about the coronavirus pandemic off front pages across the country, President Trump's obsession with the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 has appeared to wane.

Though Trump might yet raise the drug's ghost — especially given the recent retraction of a study that appeared to seal the drug's fate — the motives for his ardor are still unclear. One explanation is that while the treatment might have been a dud against the coronavirus, it proved more effective against Trump's political troubles.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image