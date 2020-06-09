Jeffrey Epstein grand jury records will stay sealed for now: judge
MIAMI — Records that could reveal whether there was any wrongdoing by Palm Beach prosecutors in their handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case will remain sealed, at least for now, a judge has ruled.Palm Beach County Circuit Court Chief Judge Krista Marx dismissed portions of a lawsuit filed by the Palm Beach Post that sought release of the 2006 state grand jury probe into Epstein’s sex crimes.In her Monday order, Marx concluded that the Post had no standing to demand that the state attorney, Dave Aronberg, or the county clerk, Sharon Bock, unseal the documents. Rather, it should have sought a cou…
LGBTQ rights group calls attention to violence against trans people of color, amid racial inequality protests
LGBTQ rights advocates are urging racial inequality protesters to not overlook the violence faced by transgender people of color.“I don’t think that anybody would say that there’s been enough attention focused on and around trans people and the state of violence they live in,” author and human rights advocate Tori Cooper told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.As the Human Rights Campaign’s director of community engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative, Cooper works for the empowerment of the transgender community focusing on public safety and public education.“I think it is a weakness of... (more…)
Protesters and ACLU sue Seattle, blame mayor and police chief for ‘unnecessary violence’ at demonstrations
SEATTLE — The city of Seattle has violated the constitutional rights of people at recent demonstrations against police brutality and racism by allowing Seattle Police Department officers to deploy “unnecessary violence” in controlling and suppressing crowds, says a lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday on behalf of Black Lives Matter activists, protesters and a journalist.The lawsuit alleges the city has deprived protesters and others of their First Amendment rights by using chemical agents such as tear gas and pepper spray, as well as projectiles such as flash-bang grenades and blast balls, ... (more…)
Michigan officials sue dam owners for flood damage, repairs
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials filed suit Tuesday against Boyce Hydro Power in a bid to hold the Edenville Dam owners responsible for widespread flood damage in the Midland area and recoup the taxpayer money spent to address the breach.The lawsuit filed in Ingham County Circuit Court would ask the court to set enforceable deadlines for fixing the Edenville Dam on the Tobacco River side, said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is suing on behalf of the state environmental and natural resource departments. She noted the Tobacco River side is “still showing many signs of weakness.”“W... (more…)