Jim Jordan and other GOP lawmakers set to revolt against Pelosi’s new face mask requirements: report

Some Republican lawmakers are set to revolt against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to require all House members wear face masks at committee hearings.
The Washington Post reports that Pelosi decided to tighten restrictions on mask wearing after a group of rebellious GOP lawmakers steadfastly refused to wear them, even as one of their colleagues got infected with COVID-19.
“One GOP congressman who declined to wear a mask at the Capitol has contracted the disease,” the Post reports. “On Monday, Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, after appearing with an uncovered face on the House floor two weeks earlier.”
Included among the group of rebel Republicans are Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), and Andy Biggs (R-AZ).
The Post notes that one GOP lawmaker has even framed his opposition to masks in biblical terms.
“It’s part of the dehumanization of the children of God,” Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) told CNN last month. “You’re participating in it by wearing a mask.”
Higgins has also falsely claimed that masks do nothing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 because it’s still possible to smell through them.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.