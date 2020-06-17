Jim Jordan and other GOP lawmakers set to revolt against Pelosi’s new face mask requirements: report

Some Republican lawmakers are set to revolt against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to require all House members wear face masks at committee hearings.

The Washington Post reports that Pelosi decided to tighten restrictions on mask wearing after a group of rebellious GOP lawmakers steadfastly refused to wear them, even as one of their colleagues got infected with COVID-19.

“One GOP congressman who declined to wear a mask at the Capitol has contracted the disease,” the Post reports. “On Monday, Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, after appearing with an uncovered face on the House floor two weeks earlier.”

Included among the group of rebel Republicans are Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), and Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

The Post notes that one GOP lawmaker has even framed his opposition to masks in biblical terms.

“It’s part of the dehumanization of the children of God,” Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) told CNN last month. “You’re participating in it by wearing a mask.”

Higgins has also falsely claimed that masks do nothing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 because it’s still possible to smell through them.