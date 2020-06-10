Jim Jordan attacks ‘defund the police’ seconds after promising ‘justice’ to George Floyd’s brother
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Wednesday promised justice to the family of George Floyd before railing against the “defund the police” movement.
“I want to thank all of our witnesses for being here today and extend our sympathy to Mr. Floyd and Mrs. Underwood Jacobs,” Jordan told witnesses at a House racial justice hearing. “We are all so sorry for your loss and for what your families have had to live through and had to endure.”
Jordan went on to directly address Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd.
“Mr. Floyd, the murder of your brother in the custody of the Minneapolis police is a tragedy, never should have happened,” he remarked. “It’s as wrong as wrong can be and your brothers killers will face justice.”
Moments later, Jordan attacked an effort by activists to reform or redistribute police funding to ensure fairer outcomes.
“It’s time for a real discussion about police treatment of African-Americans,” the Ohio Republican insisted. “The people of this country, you know what else they understand, you know what else they get? They understand that there is a big difference between peaceful protests and rioting. There is a big difference between peaceful protests and looting.”
According to Jordan, it is “pure insanity to defund the police.”
“And the fact that my Democrat (sic) colleagues won’t speak out against this crazy policy is just that frightening,” he added. “Now they’re talking about defunding the police. This is wrong and the American people know it’s wrong.”
“We should honor the memory of George Floyd,” Jordan concluded, “and work hard so nothing like it ever happens again.”
Texas mayor warns Black Lives Matter is a ‘threat to our lives’ — and explodes in racist fury after she’s called out
A Texas mayor complained that Black Lives Matter protests represented a "threat to our lives."
Gloria Whitehead, mayor of Woodcreek, wrote a series of Facebook posts she called a "Wake Up Message" linking the social justice movement to the Black Panther Party, which disbanded in 1982, and socialist groups, reported KXAN-TV.
“Violence toward people of color occurs statistically more toward each other than by law enforcement encounters," Whitehead wrote. "BLM knows this but is masquerading it’s true agenda."
WATCH: Neighbors stunned as cop takes down Black Amazon driver for parking the wrong way
A neighborhood in Warren, Michigan expressed shock this week when local police took down a black Amazon driver for merely parking the wrong way on their street.
Fox 2 Detroit reports that witnesses say the Amazon driver was tackled by a police officer shortly after delivering a package to local resident Diana Gouim.
Gouim's neighbor, Geri Cheatham, tells Fox 2 Detroit that she didn't understand why the police officer tackled the driver and why he then called for backup.
WATCH: White man spews the N-word at Black officers because he’s upset about George Floyd’s killing
In a video circulating online, a man can be seen hurling racist insults at two African American police officers in Washington D.C., NBC Washington reports.
The man, who is white, is seen in the video walking up to the officers and accusing them of killing someone.
"Who?" one of the officers asks.
"George Floyd," the man responds.
When the officer points out that Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, the man responds that "the culture of cops killed this guy and as a result the whole city's shut down because of you people," before launching into a tirade of expletives and racial slurs.