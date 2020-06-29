John Bolton briefed Trump on Russian bounty plot — and it happened a year earlier than previous reports: AP

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton briefed President Donald Trump on an alleged Russian plot to offer bounties for the killing of U.S. troops serving in Afghanistan.

“Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence,” the Associated Press reported Monday evening.

“The assessment was included in at least one of President Donald Trump’s written daily intelligence briefings at the time, according to the officials. Then-national security adviser John Bolton also told colleagues he briefed Trump on the intelligence assessment in March 2019,” the AP reported.

The White House has claimed that Trump was not briefed on the subject.

“The revelations cast new doubt on the White House’s efforts to distance Trump from the Russian intelligence assessments. The AP reported Sunday that concerns about Russian bounties were also included in a second written presidential daily briefing earlier this year and that current national security adviser Robert O’Brien had discussed the matter with Trump. O’Brien denies he did so,” the AP reported.

