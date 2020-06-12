John Bolton thinks Democrats committed ‘impeachment malpractice’ by limiting scope of Trump trial

The upcoming book written by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton will argue that President Donald Trump committed even more impeachable offenses than what had been documented in House impeachment hearings last year.

A press release issued by publisher Simon & Schuster for Bolton’s upcoming book, due to be released later this month, reveals that Bolton believes “the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy.”

The press release also claims that the Bolton book “documents exactly what those [transgressions] were, and attempts by him and others in the administration to raise alarms about them.”

Bolton infamously refused to voluntarily testify at the Senate impeachment trial earlier this year, even after the New York Times reported that the former national security adviser would claim in his book that Trump had directly linked withholding military aid to Ukraine with its willingness to launch an investigation into his top political rival.

Read the full press release below.