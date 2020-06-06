Judge blocking release of Jeffrey Epstein records has ties to officials linked to Epstein: report

On Saturday, the Miami Herald reported that a judge who blocked the release of grand jury material in the Jeffrey Epstein child sex abuse case has ties to three officials with a vested interest in the outcome of the lawsuits surrounding the scandal.

“Krista Marx, the Palm Beach chief judge who also heads a panel that polices judicial conduct, has potential conflicts of interest involving three prominent players embroiled in the Epstein sex-trafficking saga: State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who has been sued by the Palm Beach Post to release the grand jury records; Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, whose department’s favored treatment of Epstein while he was in the Palm Beach County jail is part of an ongoing state criminal investigation; and ex-State Attorney Barry Krischer, part of the same investigation in connection with his decision not to prosecute Epstein on child-sex charges,” wrote Julie Brown, a reporter who has extensively covered the Epstein case.

According to Brown, Marx used to work in Krischer’s office, her daughter works for Aronberg as an assistant state attorney, and her son works as a deputy for Bradshaw — none of which she bothered to disclose from the bench.

“Prosecutors wanted to examine whether Krischer’s office told the panel the full scope of Epstein’s crimes, or whether state prosecutors kept key evidence from the grand jury,” said the report. “The grand jury returned a minor charge of solicitation of prostitution against Epstein, who later managed to negotiate a lenient plea deal, resulting in him serving 13 months in the Palm Beach County Jail, much of at his lavish office in West Palm Beach, thanks to generous work-release provisions.”

“Last year, following a series of stories in the Miami Herald detailing the machinations behind Epstein’s plea deal, [Gov. Ron] DeSantis ordered a state criminal probe focusing on Krischer’s decision not to prosecute and on Bradshaw’s role in helping Epstein maintain an opulent lifestyle — including having sex with women — while subject to sheriff’s custody on sex charges,” said the report. “But Marx in January rejected the criminal prosecutors’ effort to unseal the grand jury records, calling it a ‘fishing expedition.’ Then on Wednesday, she rebuffed a similar request by attorneys representing the Post, who sued Aronberg, and the county clerk, Sharon Bock, for release of the records.”

