Quantcast
Connect with us

Judge questions how to block John Bolton book since ‘the horse seems to be out of the barn’

Published

1 min ago

on

John Bolton’s book is already off to the races, so what’s the pointing in trying to stop it?Washington, D.C., Federal Court Judge Royce Lamberth grappled with that question Friday as he considered the Trump administration’s bid to block Bolton’s bombshell of a book from being published over allegations that it’s jam-packed with classified information.“It certainly looks difficult to me as to what I can do about those books all over the country,” Lamberth said in a virtual emergency hearing. “The horse, as we used to say in Texas, seems to be out of the barn.”The former national security advise…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump believes his followers are a bunch of racist morons

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

Twitter was once again forced to add a correction to one of Donald Trump's lies. The social media site lets most of the president's falsehoods pass — keeping up with them all is an admittedly inhuman task — but not this latest, in which Trump shared a fake video that was an such an ugly, racist provocation that Twitter slapped a warning label on it to alert viewers it had been "manipulated."

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Lindsey Graham, Martha McSally among GOP candidates who took money from alleged racist

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

A number of Republican candidates for Senate and Congress accepted recent campaign donations from Timothy Mellon, a GOP megadonor and heir to the Mellon family fortune, who used derogatory stereotypes to describe Black Americans in his 2015 autobiography.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Mellon, the 77-year-old founder of a railway shipping company and scion of one of America's wealthiest industrial-age families, has given $40 million to three GOP super PACs and tens of thousands of dollars to various Republican candidates and their PACs, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump obsessed with sending John Bolton to jail: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

According to The Daily Beast, President Donald Trump is fixated on the possibility that ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton could end up in prison for writing a book exposing the inner workings of his administration.

"In recent days, President Donald Trump has casually asked administration officials and close advisers if John Bolton—his former national security adviser who is releasing a new, tell-all book about working in the Trump administration—is prison-bound, three sources with knowledge of his private inquiries tell The Daily Beast," reported Erin Blanco and Asawin Suebsaeng. "'Do you think he’s going to go to jail for this?' Trump said, according to one of the people who’ve heard him ask this."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image