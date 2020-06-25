Quantcast
Judge tosses Trump family's attempt to block publication of Mary Trump's tell-all book: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

According to a report from the Daily Beast, a judge has tossed an application by President Trump’s brother to block the publication of his niece’s book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

“Queens County Surrogate Court Judge Peter Kelly cited ‘several improprieties’ in Robert Trump’s filing that rendered it ‘fatally defective’—including that it was based on the official disposition of patriarch Fred Trump Sr.’s estate, which wrapped up in 2001 and is thus for legal purposes ‘nonexistent.’ That settlement included a confidentiality clause that niece Mary Trump signed, and which the elder Trumps have argued prevents her from publishing the sort of titillating family secrets her memoir is set to contain,” the Beast reports.

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.


Judge tosses Trump family’s attempt to block publication of Mary Trump’s tell-all book: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, a judge has tossed an application by President Trump’s brother to block the publication of his niece’s book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

"Queens County Surrogate Court Judge Peter Kelly cited 'several improprieties' in Robert Trump’s filing that rendered it 'fatally defective'—including that it was based on the official disposition of patriarch Fred Trump Sr.’s estate, which wrapped up in 2001 and is thus for legal purposes 'nonexistent.' That settlement included a confidentiality clause that niece Mary Trump signed, and which the elder Trumps have argued prevents her from publishing the sort of titillating family secrets her memoir is set to contain," the Beast reports.

Oyster, air fryer and bicycle companies say their goods are ‘essential’ to fighting coronavirus so they can get tariff relief

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

What’s essential in a pandemic? Pretty much everything, if you read the tariff appeals of companies that import goods from China.

Canned tuna, which an importer argues is a perfect food to stock up on during infrequent grocery trips. Dietary supplements like ginkgo biloba, needed to bolster immune systems. Fitness machines, now essential equipment for home workouts.

Woman who coughed in baby’s face during social distancing dispute may be a schoolteacher: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Police in San Jose, California, are still looking for a woman who was caught on surveillance video coughing into the face of a 1-year-old child. Now, it looks like they might be coming closer to identifying the suspect.

The suspect was in line at a frozen yogurt shop when she complained that a woman standing behind her with an infant in a stroller was not maintaining proper social distancing. In surveillance video shared by San Jose Police, the suspect can be seen coughing in the child’s face, prompting the mother to quickly close the stroller’s hood.

