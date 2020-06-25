Judge tosses Trump family’s attempt to block publication of Mary Trump’s tell-all book: report

According to a report from the Daily Beast, a judge has tossed an application by President Trump’s brother to block the publication of his niece’s book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

“Queens County Surrogate Court Judge Peter Kelly cited ‘several improprieties’ in Robert Trump’s filing that rendered it ‘fatally defective’—including that it was based on the official disposition of patriarch Fred Trump Sr.’s estate, which wrapped up in 2001 and is thus for legal purposes ‘nonexistent.’ That settlement included a confidentiality clause that niece Mary Trump signed, and which the elder Trumps have argued prevents her from publishing the sort of titillating family secrets her memoir is set to contain,” the Beast reports.

