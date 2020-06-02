Jury trials begin again, carefully, as communities reopen
PORTLAND, Ore. — On a drizzly spring day in mid-May, potential grand jurors lined up 6 feet apart outside the Multnomah County Courthouse.Raincoats and umbrellas dripping, they filed one by one into the courthouse and through a metal detector, all the while maintaining appropriate social distance from court employees. Most visitors wore masks, which the court encouraged and made available for free but did not require. Nearly all court employees wore face coverings.Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, had issued a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19 nearly two months before, and it…
Latest Headlines
Jury trials begin again, carefully, as communities reopen
PORTLAND, Ore. — On a drizzly spring day in mid-May, potential grand jurors lined up 6 feet apart outside the Multnomah County Courthouse.Raincoats and umbrellas dripping, they filed one by one into the courthouse and through a metal detector, all the while maintaining appropriate social distance from court employees. Most visitors wore masks, which the court encouraged and made available for free but did not require. Nearly all court employees wore face coverings.Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, had issued a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19 nearly two months before, and it... (more…)
Latest Headlines
What the George Floyd unrest and COVID-19 are revealing
George Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing, and riots have now erupted in cities across our nation. We can blame those police officers who participated in Floyd’s murder, and we can blame those looters who have moved well beyond peaceful demonstrations. But real solutions to these problems require that we probe deeper as we try to understand why our fragile sense of community has been shattered.We are hearing a cry for help due to widespread economic and racial inequalities. The riots and disproportionate COVID-19 suffering and death to Afr... (more…)
Latest Headlines
‘Laurel Canyon’ docuseries a deep dive into Joni Mitchell, the Eagles and more in ’60s and ’70s L.A. scene
What was so special about Laurel Canyon, which nurtured the fabled California Sound in the 1960s and was home to such budding future music legends as former San Diegan Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell, The Doors and Crosby, Stills & Nash?What led to the community’s second wave in the early 1970s, when Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Little Feat and others became residents?And what role did some of the Laurel Canyon musicians have at Woodstock and Altamont — the most famous and infamous rock-music festivals, respectively, of the 1960s — which took place barely four months apart at the end of that tumul... (more…)