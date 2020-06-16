Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Just freakin’ lies’: Ex-senator says Pence has adopted the ‘stupid’ administration’s policy of making up things about COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) went off on Vice President Mike Pence for lying about the coronavirus cases in Oklahoma.

Pence, who joined President Donald Trump at a roundtable on the elderly, said Monday that the state of Oklahoma has “flattened their curve,” which is factually inaccurate. Oklahoma is currently experiencing a spike. In fact, their highest day of reports in the pandemic occurred Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma ramped up the testing efforts over a month ago in April and May, not June.

“Pence has now adopted the ethos of this presidency, which is, ‘when in doubt just lie.’ Just freakin’ lie,” said McCaskill. “When things don’t look good, lie. The president on the other hand just looks stupid. I mean, is that like sayng if there’s not a death certificate you didn’t die? Because you don’t test doesn’t mean the cases aren’t there! That doesn’t mean that people won’t be going to the hospital.”

“We know that cases are rising faster than testing in many states in our country right now, primarily in the south and the southwest,” she continued. “We know that hospitalizations are going up. We know the percentage of positives are going up in the south and the west. This is not magic. This is not an apparition. As much as they want this to going away it’s not going away. If you look at the bar graph of our country compared to other nations, it is such an indictment on our leadership of Donald Trump. Because yous ee other countries have not only flattened the curve they brought the level down. Our level is remaining almost solid with thousands and thousands of new cases every single day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It appeared host Brian Williams was just as frustrated. ‘

“Claire, is it fair to ask where the federal government is?” he asked. “Is everyone with a hand in this prepared to have at the end of their life as part of their obituary, that in the matter of public health, they ended up silenced and yielding to this president? It’s not inconceivable that in normal times the CDC wouldn’t say to the White House, actually, this gathering in Tulsa matches our definition of worst-case scenario, large scale, indoor, public event, where the people have been drawn from different locations and backgrounds and let’s double down on that, a venue that sits 19,000, now they’ve announced a potential of 60,000 people in the overflow next door in the convention center. The task force is silent. CDC is silent. I want us all to be upfront about it.”

See the full discussion below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Our current coronavirus predicament is a direct result of Trump’s staggering short-sightedness

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Donald Trump wants to pretend the coronavirus is in the rearview mirror, but reports over the weekend suggested that instead the U.S. is witnessing a resurgence of the virus after weeks of decline. Twenty-one states have seen an increase of new cases in recent days. Most of the spikes are in Republican-controlled states like Texas, Florida, Georgia and Arizona, where governors curried favor with Trump by lifting restrictions long before meeting even some of the criteria recommended by public health officials. On Sunday, the death toll from the virus, now at 118,000, surpassed the number of American lives lost in World War I.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Is this a joke?’ Ex-White House ethics lawyer slams Trump campaign’s offer to let supporters ‘co-sign’ Trump’s police order for money

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that places modest restrictions on police chokeholds, calls for improved training requirements, aims to track problem officers when they change jobs to avoid punishment, and urges local governments to pair police with social workers when responding to certain types of calls.

The president lost no time in trying to monetize his new policy, telling supporters in a fundraising email that they have "the unique opportunity to co-sign President Trump's executive order."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How two women are taking on the racism on neighborhood social media Nextdoor

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Digging through the bizarre posts on Nextdoor was just a hobby, Jenn Takahashi told VICE News in an interview. She didn't intend for her tweets about the site to become part of a movement to out the site's racism, but that's exactly what happened.

"I had this one neighbor that would complain about someone rearranging her lawn gnome every single day at 4 p.m. on the dot," she remembered. Nonsense like this, she said, "was a reminder for me to not sweat the small stuff."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image