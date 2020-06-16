‘Just freakin’ lies’: Ex-senator says Pence has adopted the ‘stupid’ administration’s policy of making up things about COVID-19

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) went off on Vice President Mike Pence for lying about the coronavirus cases in Oklahoma.

Pence, who joined President Donald Trump at a roundtable on the elderly, said Monday that the state of Oklahoma has “flattened their curve,” which is factually inaccurate. Oklahoma is currently experiencing a spike. In fact, their highest day of reports in the pandemic occurred Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pence says Oklahoma has flattened the curve and that the number of cases in the state has "declined precipitously." https://t.co/ewI8rrLwsf pic.twitter.com/UfFjUywC0x — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 15, 2020

Oklahoma ramped up the testing efforts over a month ago in April and May, not June.

“Pence has now adopted the ethos of this presidency, which is, ‘when in doubt just lie.’ Just freakin’ lie,” said McCaskill. “When things don’t look good, lie. The president on the other hand just looks stupid. I mean, is that like sayng if there’s not a death certificate you didn’t die? Because you don’t test doesn’t mean the cases aren’t there! That doesn’t mean that people won’t be going to the hospital.”

“We know that cases are rising faster than testing in many states in our country right now, primarily in the south and the southwest,” she continued. “We know that hospitalizations are going up. We know the percentage of positives are going up in the south and the west. This is not magic. This is not an apparition. As much as they want this to going away it’s not going away. If you look at the bar graph of our country compared to other nations, it is such an indictment on our leadership of Donald Trump. Because yous ee other countries have not only flattened the curve they brought the level down. Our level is remaining almost solid with thousands and thousands of new cases every single day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It appeared host Brian Williams was just as frustrated. ‘

“Claire, is it fair to ask where the federal government is?” he asked. “Is everyone with a hand in this prepared to have at the end of their life as part of their obituary, that in the matter of public health, they ended up silenced and yielding to this president? It’s not inconceivable that in normal times the CDC wouldn’t say to the White House, actually, this gathering in Tulsa matches our definition of worst-case scenario, large scale, indoor, public event, where the people have been drawn from different locations and backgrounds and let’s double down on that, a venue that sits 19,000, now they’ve announced a potential of 60,000 people in the overflow next door in the convention center. The task force is silent. CDC is silent. I want us all to be upfront about it.”

See the full discussion below: