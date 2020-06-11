Quantcast
‘Just now?’: Country music’s Lady Antebellum faces mockery after finally ‘realizing’ their band name is racist

The country music band Lady Antebellum is changing their name, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

“After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word ‘antebellum’ from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start,” the band said in a statement.

“Antebellum” refers to the Antebellum South, which was a period in history in the South before the Civil War, when slavery was legal.

The news garnered a fairly wide reaction on Twitter.

