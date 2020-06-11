‘Just now?’: Country music’s Lady Antebellum faces mockery after finally ‘realizing’ their band name is racist

The country music band Lady Antebellum is changing their name, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

“After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word ‘antebellum’ from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start,” the band said in a statement.

“Antebellum” refers to the Antebellum South, which was a period in history in the South before the Civil War, when slavery was legal.

The news garnered a fairly wide reaction on Twitter.

The racists must be losing their minds with NASCAR banning all confederate flags and now the country band lady antebellum changing their name to just Lady A lol pic.twitter.com/0DYFklHpD8 — Brenda Duran (@ohbeee_) June 11, 2020

Lady Antebellum just dropped Antebellum from their name. no one wants to be associated with racism anymore, not even country musicians. It's really something. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) June 11, 2020

BREAKING: Country music group Lady Antebellum just announced that they will change their name to "Lady A," dropping the term "antebellum" which is defined as 'something occurring prior to the Civil War.' THANK YOU @ladya! — Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 11, 2020

Lady Antebellum changes their name to “Lady A.” Words and symbols are intensely formative on societies. Dismantling white supremacy requires stewarding these in a way to heal pain and create a more just future. Good move! https://t.co/q0O6QAwAb2 — Jonathan Merritt (@JonathanMerritt) June 11, 2020

"Why haven't you changed before now?" "We have no excuse". This is how you grow people. Stop being defensive and grow. — Nicmarie (@nikkinbonnie) June 11, 2020

Lady Antebellum are changing their name and the people reacting with angry emojis are exactly the type you’d expect 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QvdgVGOXrY — Mark (@manewick) June 11, 2020

It bothered me, I felt guilty for liking a band that celebrated a time when I would have been considered property — Dobop1145 (@DebHamilton3) June 11, 2020

Ever since I found out what Antebellum meant, I was kind of wondering why your band was named that, but still loved you the same. Now that you have shortened it, I love you guys even more. Thank you for this. Hope to see you in Toronto soon! — Rian (@RianWilliams85) June 11, 2020

