Kansas City mayor told in text message he ‘should swing from a tree’ after issuing mask order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s mayor was sent text messages calling him a racial slur and saying he “should swing from a tree” because of his order requiring face coverings to be worn in public.

Quinton Lucas shared a screenshot of the text messages and more in Twitter posts Monday, the same day his mask order took effect.In the first post, Lucas said a photo of him posing at a radio station was manipulated and circulated on social media to make it appear he was holding an anti-police T-shirt.“Social media and photo shop are always fascinating,” Lucas wrote on Twitter. “To the many texting me…

