Kansas shaved ice stand says it’s ‘100% against racism’ despite ‘burning noose’ snow-cone flavor
The owner of a shaved ice stand in Kansas said this week a controversial snow-cone flavor will no longer be sold by his business.
Tropical Sno owner David Schaper told KSNF that his “burning noose” flavor had caused too much controversy.
“I’m not even going to have the flavor anymore, I guess,” he lamented. “It’s caused so much controversy.”
Schaper explained that the “burning noose” flavor — which combines grape, watermelon, and cotton candy — was the idea of a “young African-American man.”
“They would come with friends, and he wanted to make this flavor,” he recalled. “He chose the flavors, and he chose the ingredients of it.”
“I certainly meant nothing by it, and I treat all my customers the same,” Schaper added. “I’m 100-percent against any form of racism.”
It was not immediately clear why the flavor was named “burning noose.”
Watch the video below from KSNF.
Activism
Kansas shaved ice stand says it’s ‘100% against racism’ despite ‘burning noose’ snow-cone flavor
The owner of a shaved ice stand in Kansas said this week a controversial snow-cone flavor will no longer be sold by his business.
Tropical Sno owner David Schaper told KSNF that his "burning noose" flavor had caused too much controversy.
“I’m not even going to have the flavor anymore, I guess," he lamented. "It’s caused so much controversy.”
Schaper explained that the "burning noose" flavor -- which combines grape, watermelon, and cotton candy -- was the idea of a "young African-American man."
2020 Election
Local Fox host asks Korean band members to explain why ‘K-pop fans’ sabotaged Trump’s rally
An anchor for Fox 5 in New York asked a Korean band to explain why their fans allegedly sabotaged a President Donald Trump's recent rally in Tulsa.
The exchange occurred as the band TXT was being interviewed on Monday morning.
"A million people were going to show up but a lot of K-pop fans have said they actually got the tickets," the anchor explained. "Do you know anything about that whole movement, TikTok users and K-pop fans getting those tickets for President Trump's rally and then not showing up?"
The band members seemed confused by the question.
"We were practicing, that's all," one performer explained.
Activism
Missouri police stand guard as white people paint over Black Lives Matter mural with ‘blue line’
Police in Missouri were seen blocking traffic for a group of white people who destroyed a Black Lives Matter mural.
An image shared on social media shows four people who appear to be white painting over the words "Black Lives Matter" with what was called a "blue line."
Happening now in front of the Florissant, MO police department. Police block traffic while four white men cover up the #BLACKLIVESMATTER mural with a "blue line". pic.twitter.com/V6FXtJdADV