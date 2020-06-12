Katie Porter fact-checks Steve Mnuchin with five reasons he is wrong to hide size of stimulus handouts
On MSNBC Friday, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) elaborated on her previous remark that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin “gets an F” for his explanation of why the administration is blocking congressionally required disclosure of information on coronavirus stimulus funds.
“So I guess the argument, as I understand it and I will make to you and you can tell me why it gets an f, if you talk about, say, like a car-washing place in Irvine, California, where you are, or a cafe, if you knew what the loan was, you would essentially know what their overhead is, what their rent and their payroll roughly is, and that would, I don’t know, help you competitively some way if you want to buy out the car wash, I guess?” said host Chris Hayes. “Is that the argument? As I try to make it, I’m stumbling, but I think that’s the argument.”
“Yeah, you sound like one of my students who’s struggling his way towards an F,” said Porter. “No, at least five reasons why the argument the secretary made is incorrect.”
“First, the traditional SBA loan already have to be disclosed,” said Porter. “Two, the PPP application itself, the application small business owners filled out, clearly stated that it would be disclosed, the amount of the loan, terms of the loans, all of these things. Borrowers here have no expectation of privacy. Third, the size of the PPP program is unprecedented. This is a tremendous amount of expenditure. This is the largest small business loan in our government’s history. Fourth, there are already numerous examples of abuse of the PPP program. We saw it with requests from Ruth’s Chris [Steakhouse] and others. Then, the PPP limitation has been plagued by inequities. Different states not given the same amount of resources, minority-owned businesses, smallest, most vulnerable businesses not getting help.”
“This is why — these five reasons debunk the Secretary of the Treasury’s argument, and why Senator Kamala Harris and I are calling on the Treasury to disclose this information,” said Porter.
Watch below:
COVID-19
COVID-19 pandemic could lead to more than one billion people living in poverty: study
"These findings expose the extent of precarity in developing countries, but also the fragility of poverty reductions to any economic shock."
The number of people living in poverty around the globe could eventually top one billion as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to researchers at Kings College London and Australian National University.
Those findings were reported in a study released Friday warning that the pandemic is already reducing the total income of the poorest people in the world by about $500 million per day, provoking fears from experts that the planet will face what The Economist called "The Great Reversal" in which progress on ending poverty is set back by 20 to 30 years.
COVID-19
Bolsonaro tells Brazilians to film hospitals: ‘Find a way to get inside’
Critics slammed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Friday after he called on supporters to film videos inside their local hospitals to prove they have not been overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The far-right leader urged his backers Thursday to "find a way to get inside and film" to see whether intensive care units are in fact struggling, as state and local health authorities have reported in areas hit hard by COVID-19.
"Lots of people are doing that already, but more people need to," he said in his weekly live address on Facebook.
"The information we have -- I could be wrong, but... no one has died due to a lack of ventilators or intensive care beds. Maybe one case here or there."
Breaking Banner
‘It’s a real risk’: Anthony Fauci warns against going to political rallies without wearing a mask
Speaking to ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl on the Powerhouse Politics podcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci says he has the same advice to people planning to attend President Trump's upcoming rally as he does for people attending racial justice protests: large groups are dangerous and risky.
"You know, it's a danger to the people who are trying to control the demonstration," he said of the protests. "And it's a danger to the people who are demonstrating. So at the end of the day, it is a risky procedure."