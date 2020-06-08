Quantcast
Connect with us

Kayleigh McEnany goes off on CNN after reporter grills her about violently clearing out Lafayette Square for Trump’s photo-op

Published

5 mins ago

on

During the Monday press briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that President Donald Trump has “no regrets” for having protesters teargassed, beaten and shot with pepper and rubber bullets so that he could do a photo-op at the St. John’s Church.

“There’s no regrets on the part of this White House,” Kayleigh McEnany told the media. “We stand by those actions.“

ADVERTISEMENT

She then claimed protesters “burned down” St. John’s Church, which is factually inaccurate.

She went on claim that the Justice Department and Park Police were the ones responsible for the decision, however, the two government entities have already been caught in lies about not using the chemical gas. Attorney General Bill Barr even went so far as to say that “pepper spray is not a chemical irritant.”

“No, there were not chemical irritants. Pepper spray is not a chemical irritant,” Barr said. “It’s not chemical.” He then tried to change his point saying, “There was no gas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment came after the Park Police confessed it was a “mistake” to say they never used tear gas.

“The point is we admitted to using what we used,” spokesperson Sgt. Eduardo Delgado told Vox. “I think the term ‘tear gas’ doesn’t even matter anymore. It was a mistake on our part for using ‘tear gas’ because we just assumed people would think CS or CN.”

She also reiterated the president’s opposition to kneeling as a form of protest. The White House also took credit for the protests being peaceful.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full briefing below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany goes off on CNN after reporter grills her about violently clearing out Lafayette Square for Trump’s photo-op

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

During the Monday press briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that President Donald Trump has "no regrets" for having protesters teargassed, beaten and shot with pepper and rubber bullets so that he could do a photo-op at the St. John's Church.

“There’s no regrets on the part of this White House,” Kayleigh McEnany told the media. “We stand by those actions.“

She then claimed protesters "burned down" St. John's Church, which is factually inaccurate.

https://twitter.com/RossPalombo/status/1270063727858126848

She went on claim that the Justice Department and Park Police were the ones responsible for the decision, however, the two government entities have already been caught in lies about not using the chemical gas. Attorney General Bill Barr even went so far as to say that "pepper spray is not a chemical irritant."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘People were dying, you idiot’: Trump shredded for boasting about low crime rates — after forgetting about COVID-19 lockdowns

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump championed himself for a huge victory of reducing crime to one of its lowest levels in history in a Monday tweet.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1270018789250400257

It was a conclusion that many questioned since the United States has been shut down for almost the entirety of 2020. It was compared to taking credit for there not being any school shootings in 2020, since schools have been closed for much of the 2020 school year.

The same can be said for a reduction in car crashes, which has seen such a significant decline that auto insurance companies are returning money to some customers. Trump is not responsible for the reduction in car crashes either.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Maryland restaurant closes down after facing a massive backlash over owner’s racist Facebook posts

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

About 100 protesters confronted a Maryland restaurant owner over his racist Facebook posts.

The demonstrators outside Vince's Crabhouse held signs showing screenshots of the social media posts, and the firestorm astonished owner Vince Meyer, reported the Baltimore Sun.

“I went to bed what I thought was an honest business owner and woke up being demonized and just being called a straight-up racist,” Meyer said a few days ago in a social media video that was 8 minutes, 46 seconds long -- the same amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck until he died.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image