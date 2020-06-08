Kayleigh McEnany goes off on CNN after reporter grills her about violently clearing out Lafayette Square for Trump’s photo-op

During the Monday press briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that President Donald Trump has “no regrets” for having protesters teargassed, beaten and shot with pepper and rubber bullets so that he could do a photo-op at the St. John’s Church.

“There’s no regrets on the part of this White House,” Kayleigh McEnany told the media. “We stand by those actions.“

ADVERTISEMENT

She then claimed protesters “burned down” St. John’s Church, which is factually inaccurate.

She went on claim that the Justice Department and Park Police were the ones responsible for the decision, however, the two government entities have already been caught in lies about not using the chemical gas. Attorney General Bill Barr even went so far as to say that “pepper spray is not a chemical irritant.”

“No, there were not chemical irritants. Pepper spray is not a chemical irritant,” Barr said. “It’s not chemical.” He then tried to change his point saying, “There was no gas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment came after the Park Police confessed it was a “mistake” to say they never used tear gas.

“The point is we admitted to using what we used,” spokesperson Sgt. Eduardo Delgado told Vox. “I think the term ‘tear gas’ doesn’t even matter anymore. It was a mistake on our part for using ‘tear gas’ because we just assumed people would think CS or CN.”

She also reiterated the president’s opposition to kneeling as a form of protest. The White House also took credit for the protests being peaceful.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president is very much against kneeling in general,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says but adds she has not talked with Trump about whether he still believes that NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem should be fired. https://t.co/okNSpkJhlP pic.twitter.com/bKiaZXA0HY — ABC News (@ABC) June 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

.@PressSec: "[Trump] has recognized that the protests have largely been peaceful. Why have they been peaceful? It's because of the actions taken by this administration." More gaslighting from the White House. Trump had peaceful protestors tear-gassed for a photo op. pic.twitter.com/A7MJImZmsf — CAP Action (@CAPAction) June 8, 2020

See the full briefing below: