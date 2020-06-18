Kayleigh McEnany: John Bolton surpassed Comey as ‘the most disliked man in America’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday labeled former National Security Adviser John Bolton as “the most disliked man in America.”
During an interview on Fox News, McEnany was asked about the White House’s objection to Bolton’s new book, which claims that President Donald Trump repeatedly abused his power in hopes of bolstering his reelection campaign.
“My reaction is that John Bolton has discredited himself,” McEnany said before reminding the Fox News audience that the former national security adviser is on record repeatedly praising Trump.
“John Bolton’s book is debunked by none other than John Bolton,” she continued. “He’s discredited on both sides of the aisle. And if you thought [former FBI Director James Comey] was the most disliked man in America, I think John Bolton has now taken that title.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Breaking Banner
Woman complains about Black football players — and then slurs them after restaurant manager gives her free food
Three college football players say a woman hurled racist abuse at them during an incident at a fast food restaurant.
Jordan Clark, a cornerback for Arizona State, tweeted about the Tuesday evening incident at Whataburger in Tempe, where he and two teammates, Nolan Matthews and T Lee, had walked to get food, reported AZCentral.
The fast food restaurant was closed to dine-in or carryout orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, and many eateries don't allow walk-up customers at the drive-through for safety reasons.
Breaking Banner
‘It’s not as bad as people say’: Tulsa Trump rally goers cite the Bible as they explain why they’re not scared of the coronavirus
President Donald Trump's supporters in Tulsa, Oklahoma are already lining up outside the BOK Center ready to see him. When it comes to fears of the coronavirus, they're not worried.
Tulsa's Republican mayor, GT Bynum, said "any rational person would have concerns," but that Tulsa hospitals are prepared for the influx of coronavirus cases. Other Oklahoma residents are concerned that Bynum and GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt are putting politics before public safety.
Breaking Banner
‘Peter went rogue’: Trump allies are pushing back on economic advisor Navarro’s stimulus proposals
When Peter Navarro — one of President Donald Trump’s top economic advisers — was interviewed on Fox Business on Friday, June 12, he offered some proposals on what the next economic stimulus package coming from Congress should look like. Navarro called for a package that would cost more than $2 trillion and include programs to increase manufacturing in the United States. But journalist Jeff Stein, in a Washington Post article published on June 18, reports that Navarro’s ideas are by no means universally loved in Trumpworld.