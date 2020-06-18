Kayleigh McEnany: John Bolton surpassed Comey as ‘the most disliked man in America’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday labeled former National Security Adviser John Bolton as “the most disliked man in America.”

During an interview on Fox News, McEnany was asked about the White House’s objection to Bolton’s new book, which claims that President Donald Trump repeatedly abused his power in hopes of bolstering his reelection campaign.

“My reaction is that John Bolton has discredited himself,” McEnany said before reminding the Fox News audience that the former national security adviser is on record repeatedly praising Trump.

“John Bolton’s book is debunked by none other than John Bolton,” she continued. “He’s discredited on both sides of the aisle. And if you thought [former FBI Director James Comey] was the most disliked man in America, I think John Bolton has now taken that title.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.