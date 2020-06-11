Kayleigh McEnany: Renaming Confederate forts is ‘personally offensive’ to Trump
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany asserted on Thursday that President Donald Trump is “personally” offended at the idea of changing the names of U.S. military forts that honor Confederate leaders.
During an appearance on Fox News, McEnany was asked why Trump has said that he will “not even consider” renaming bases even if their namesakes fought for slavery to continue.
McEnany said that Trump disagreed with leaders like retired Gen. David Petraeus, who has said that it’s time to remove the Confederate names from important military installations.
“The president is saying we’re not even going to consider something,” Fox News host Ed Henry pointed out. “We’re not going to listen, we’re not going to have that conversation.”
“Yeah, what the president saw when he looked at this issue,” McEnany recalled, “he takes it personally offensive, the notion that the men who deployed to World War II, to World War I, to Korea, all across the world, to Vietnam — the last bit of the United States many of these men saw were these forts.”
“And to somehow imply these forts were racist installations and that’s the last thing they saw as they left, many of whom lost their life overseas, the president will not stand for that,” she added. “The president will respect this, because these forts and these names are associated with the heroes within them, not the name on the fort.”
‘Trump is exactly who I thought he was — a racist’: Louisiana congressman
A Louisiana Democrat denounced President Donald Trump as "racist" for his public support for the lost cause of the Confederacy.
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) appeared Thursday on CNN's "New Day," where he told the hosts that the president's refusal to consider renaming military bases that honor Confederate generals was extremely telling.
"Donald Trump is exactly who I thought he was," Richmond said, "and that's a racist."
"The real question is, who are we?" he added, "and whether this nation will rise up to this moment, and I believe if looking at the people in the street, the uncomfortable conversations that are starting to happen all around this country, this country is a great country and people are starting to recognize and come together and heal these wounds, and this guy in the White House is just unable to comprehend the moment."
CNN
Trump schooled for associating Confederate generals with ‘winning and freedom’ by CNN panel
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would not change the names of American military bases named after Confederate generals on the grounds that those generals were part of America's tradition of "winning and freedom."
A CNN panel on Thursday, however, pointed out that the generals being praised by Trump are most famous for losing a war in which they fought to keep millions of black people enslaved.
"It is amazing that that is actually the justification," said CNN reporter Abby Phillip. "A lot of people have rightly pointed out that some of these generals you wouldn't -- first of all, you wouldn't associate them with freedom, but some of them you can't associate with winning."