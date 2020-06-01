Quantcast
Kentucky man killed by law enforcement during George Floyd protest had provided police officers with free meals

Published

1 min ago

on

In a heartbreaking story, police shot and killed David McAtee, the owner of a barbecue business, Yaya’s BBQ, in western Louisville, Kentucky early Monday morning.

He was known for being a “community pillar,” his mother, Odessa Riley, said, according to the Currier-Journal.

She also recalled that her son would give free meals to law enforcement from his barbecue business.

“He fed them free,” Riley said. “He fed the police and didn’t charge them nothing.”

“He left a great legend behind. He was a good person. Everybody around him would say that,” she said. “My son didn’t hurt nobody. He didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

Protesters were near Dino’s Food Mart at the corner of 26th and Broadway. McAtee barbecue restaurant is next door. When police and the National Guard thought someone fired at them, they opened fire.

“My son was a good son. All he did on that barbecue corner is try to make a dollar for himself and his family,” McAtee’s mother added. “And they come along and they killed my son.”

“It’s alright to lose a mother or father. You get hurt by that, too. But when a mother loses her child, a piece of you goes along with that child,” she said.

Riley’s daughter died earlier this year, making it two children she’s lost in the past six months.

She’s demanding the body camera video be released of the incident and asking that the National Guard be removed.

McAtee also donated his time and food to Volunteers of America’s Louisville Family Housing Services (LFHS) helping provide meals to the homeless.

You can see a video of the clash with police from afar below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
