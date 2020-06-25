LA sheriff accused of withholding footage of two police shootings

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is refusing to turn over documents and video footage relating to a pair of fatal deputy shootings currently under investigation by independent watchdogs.

“Two institutions which were set up to oversee investigations of deputies’ use of force — the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission and its investigative arm, the Office of Inspector General — told the Los Angeles Times they have asked for the evidence but, so far, it hasn’t been forthcoming,” said the report.

The cases under investigation include the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who was fatally shot by an L.A. County deputy in Gardena last Thursday, and Terron Boone, the brother of one of the men recently found hanging from a tree, who died after a shootout with undercover officers. Shellondra Thomas, who was driving the SUV in which the Boone shootout occurred, was injured in the incident and is currently suing the county.