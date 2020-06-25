Quantcast
Connect with us

LA sheriff accused of withholding footage of two police shootings

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is refusing to turn over documents and video footage relating to a pair of fatal deputy shootings currently under investigation by independent watchdogs.

“Two institutions which were set up to oversee investigations of deputies’ use of force — the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission and its investigative arm, the Office of Inspector General — told the Los Angeles Times they have asked for the evidence but, so far, it hasn’t been forthcoming,” said the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cases under investigation include the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who was fatally shot by an L.A. County deputy in Gardena last Thursday, and Terron Boone, the brother of one of the men recently found hanging from a tree, who died after a shootout with undercover officers. Shellondra Thomas, who was driving the SUV in which the Boone shootout occurred, was injured in the incident and is currently suing the county.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Experts condemn Trump’s ‘insane’ July 3rd Mt. Rushmore fireworks show

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is forcing through his plan to headline a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore despite concerns from experts who know the national park and its 80-year old monument very well. Those concerns include the coronavirus pandemic, threat of setting off wildfires, water contamination from fireworks chemicals, and limited access to and from the park.

“I think it’s insane to explode fireworks over flammable material and ponderosa pine vegetation,” Bill Gabbert, a former National Park Service fire management officer, told The Washington Post. Gabbert oversaw Mount Rushmore and six other national parks for three years.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Bad idea’: Ex-Mount Rushmore superintendent warns Trump’s July 4th fireworks stunt could end in disaster

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

The former superintendent at Mount Rushmore National Park is warning that President Donald Trump's plan to hold a fireworks celebration there on July 4th could end in disaster.

In an interview with the Washington Post, former park superintendent Cheryl Schreier said that holding a big fireworks celebration at the park this year poses "public health and safety risks" thanks to the twin dangers of potential forest fires and the novel coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump adviser: President will roll out a ‘much more racist pitch’ to appeal to his white base

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Speaking on MSNBC this Thursday, former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci talked about President Trump's racist rhetoric, and whether or not he uses that rhetoric to appeal directly to his white base.

According to Scaramucci, Trump's usage of terms like "kung-flu" as a way to describe what he sees as the Chinese origins of the coronavirus, amongst others, is just him "experimenting."

"He is searching for what he thinks is the Rubik's Cube answer to getting him reelected, and that is more white turnout in November," Scaramucci said. "And so, he's decided he's going to make this a race-baiting race war, he's going to do everything he can to defy the people ... and he's hoping he can get his base to turn out in terms of voter participation at a higher percentage than last time."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image