LAPD chief: George Floyd’s death is ‘on the hands’ of people ‘capitalizing’ on protests

Published

1 min ago

on

In a speech on Monday, Los Angeles police chief Michael Moore appeared to blame George Floyd’s death partially on the people protesting George Floyd’s death.

“We didn’t have protests last night; we had criminal acts,” said Moore. “We didn’t have people mourning the death of this man, George Floyd; we had people capitalizing. His death is on their hands as much as it is those officers. And that is a strong statement, but I must say that this civil unrest that we’re in the midst of, we must turn a corner from people who are involved in violence.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘The gas was necessary’: Police defending tear-gassing protesters — but the mayor wants to apologize in person

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

Police in Richmond, Virginia deployed tear gas against people protesting police violence on Monday.

Videos from the scene show clouds of gas as protesters run from the scene.

"To our peaceful protestors: We are sorry we had to deploy gas near the Lee Monument," Richmond Police posted on Twitter. "Some RPD officers in that area were cut off by violent protestors. The gas was necessary to get them to safety."

But protesters who were on the scene disputed the account.

https://twitter.com/ngiste/status/1267613640796102662

‘Martial law’ trends on Twitter as Trump deploys the military against the American people

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

On Monday, in the wake of President Donald Trump's speech announcing he would deploy the military to control nationwide police brutality protests, "Martial Law" began trending on Twitter, with commenters expressing horror about the implications for the rule of law.

The same people who freaked out about having to wear masks are totally fine with curfews and martial law.

— Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) June 2, 2020

‘Antithetical to everything we stand for’: Episcopal bishop ‘outraged’ police tear-gassed protesters so Trump could use ‘our church as a prop’

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

The bishop who overseas the Washington, DC church that Donald Trump visited following his speech on Monday admonished the president for using a place of worship as a “prop," noting the police deployed tear gas against peaceful protestors to clear a path for Trump's walk from the White House to St. John’s Church.

As Washington Post’s Michelle Boorstein reports, Bishop Mariann Budde said she is “outraged” and had no idea the White House “would be clearing with tear gas” in order to use the church for Trump’s photo op.

