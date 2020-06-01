LAPD chief: George Floyd’s death is ‘on the hands’ of people ‘capitalizing’ on protests
In a speech on Monday, Los Angeles police chief Michael Moore appeared to blame George Floyd’s death partially on the people protesting George Floyd’s death.
“We didn’t have protests last night; we had criminal acts,” said Moore. “We didn’t have people mourning the death of this man, George Floyd; we had people capitalizing. His death is on their hands as much as it is those officers. And that is a strong statement, but I must say that this civil unrest that we’re in the midst of, we must turn a corner from people who are involved in violence.”
Watch below:
LAPD Chief Michael Moore just said that George Floyd's "death is on [protestors' and looters'] hands, as much as it is on those officers'." pic.twitter.com/7KSYwGCYeb
— Max Dubler 🏳️🌈 (@maxdubler) June 2, 2020