Quantcast
Connect with us

Lawyer tapped to review Flynn case says the ex-Trump aide committed perjury — and blasts Bill Barr for ‘gross prosecutorial abuse’

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, an outside lawyer appointed by the D.C. federal court has found that former national security adviser Michael Flynn “committed perjury in first pleading guilty and then attempting to withdraw his guilty plea.”

John Gleeson said that Flynn “has indeed committed perjury in these proceedings, for which he deserves punishment, and the Court has the authority to initiate a prosecution for that crime.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I respectfully recommend, however, that the Court not exercise that authority. Rather, it should take Flynn’s perjury into account in sentencing him on the offense to which he has already admitted guilt,” Gleeson said, according to WSJ. “This approach—rather than a separate prosecution for perjury or contempt—aligns with the Court’s intent to treat this case, and this Defendant, in the same way it would any other.”

“The facts surrounding the filing of the Government’s motion constitute clear evidence of gross prosecutorial abuse. They reveal an unconvincing effort to disguise as legitimate a decision to dismiss that is based solely on the fact that Flynn is a political ally of President Trump,” Gleeson wrote.

Read the full report over at The Wall Street Journal.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Texas mayor warns Black Lives Matter is a ‘threat to our lives’ — and explodes in racist fury after she’s called out

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

A Texas mayor complained that Black Lives Matter protests represented a "threat to our lives."

Gloria Whitehead, mayor of Woodcreek, wrote a series of Facebook posts she called a "Wake Up Message" linking the social justice movement to the Black Panther Party, which disbanded in 1982, and socialist groups, reported KXAN-TV.

“Violence toward people of color occurs statistically more toward each other than by law enforcement encounters," Whitehead wrote. "BLM knows this but is masquerading it’s true agenda."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: White man spews the N-word at Black officers because he’s upset about George Floyd’s killing

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

In a video circulating online, a man can be seen hurling racist insults at two African American police officers in Washington D.C., NBC Washington reports.

The man, who is white, is seen in the video walking up to the officers and accusing them of killing someone.

"Who?" one of the officers asks.

"George Floyd," the man responds.

When the officer points out that Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, the man responds that "the culture of cops killed this guy and as a result the whole city's shut down because of you people," before launching into a tirade of expletives and racial slurs.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Christopher Columbus was a genocidal maniac — AND a bumbling idiot

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Editor's note: This story originally ran in 2015

Communities across America are beginning to embrace Indigenous People's Day. Is this an example of political correctness run amok, as conservatives tend to see it? Or, are liberals right in arguing that it's an important acknowledgement that beneath the foundation of our vaunted Western values lie the scorched remains of millions of native Americans?

Allow me to offer a Third Way.

It's true that by modern standards, Christopher Columbus was clearly a genocidal maniac, although his brutality toward indigenous people wasn't all that exceptional in the context of early European colonialism.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image