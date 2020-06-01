Quantcast
‘Lay down your arms’: Bronze Star-winner in Congress urges military to ‘be on the right side of history’

Published

1 min ago

on

The United States military received a message from a decorated Congressman that would have seemed unthinkable just a week ago.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) served four tours of duty in Iraq, receiving the Bronze Star Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for valor.

Since 2015, Moulton has served as a member of Congress. On Monday, he made a plea to his former colleagues in uniform.

“We are a nation founded in dissent, birthed in freedom, committed to equality, and yet regularly reminded that we struggle to achieve all three,” Moulton tweeted.

“The President has made it clear that the fight for these Constitutional principles is a fight against himself,” he explained. “We must therefore, with every ounce of conviction, every commitment to peace, and every glimmer of hope, join in lawful protest to overcome his tyranny.”

“And if he chooses to abuse the military as a tyrant would do—to stifle dissent, suppress freedom, and cement inequality—then I call on all our proud young men & women in uniform, as a veteran and a patriot, to lay down your arms, uphold your oath, and join this new march for freedom,” he urged.

“Be on the right side of history: the side of patriots, of our Constitution, of our flag, and of our freedom,” Moulton explained.

