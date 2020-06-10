Quantcast
Connect with us

LeBron James founds voting rights group to stop suppression of Black voters

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that basketball superstar LeBron James is forming a new voting rights group intended to protect the ballot for African-American voters.

“The organization, called More Than a Vote, will partly be aimed at inspiring African-Americans to register and to cast a ballot in November,” wrote Jonathan Martin. “But as the name of the group suggests, Mr. James and other current and former basketball stars — including Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jalen Rose — will go well beyond traditional celebrity get-out-the-vote efforts. Mr. James, 35, said he would use his high-profile platform on social media to combat voter suppression and would be vocal about drawing attention to any attempts to restrict the franchise of racial minorities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we’re also going to give you the tutorial,” said James. “We’re going to give you the background of how to vote and what they’re trying to do, the other side, to stop you from voting.”

“The new organization represents Mr. James’s most significant foray yet into electoral politics,” said the report. “Until now … his political involvement has mostly been limited to speaking out on social media and appearing at a single rally late in Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. The death last month of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police, however, helped convince Mr. James that he needed ‘to get out and do a little bit more.'”

“I’m inspired by the likes of Muhammad Ali, I’m inspired by the Bill Russells and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbars, the Oscar Robertsons — those guys who stood when the times were even way worse than they are today,” James added. “Hopefully, someday down the line, people will recognize me not only for the way I approached the game of basketball, but the way I approached life as an African-American man.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

National Guard ‘demoralized’ after being called in against George Floyd protesters to please Trump: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

The New York Times reported Wednesday that the only reason the National Guard was called in was not to clear protesters for President Donald Trump's photo-op, but to "appease him." Now there's an investigation into why peaceful protests turned violent.

One white National Guard commander told the Times it was "the Alamo," while some Black members of the D.C. Guard won't even tell their families were there.

In the United States battle with Mexico at the Alamo, the U.S. lost, so it's unclear how the commander thinks the siege on Lafayette Square was similar.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida leaders up in arms after Trump officials move to allow oil drilling off their coast: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On Wednesday, reports indicated President Donald Trump's Department of the Interior is drafting a plan that will expand oil drilling near the Florida coasts — after the November election.

The plan is triggering outrage among politicians in Florida — and, according to the Tampa Bay Times, not just Democrats.

"The offices of Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, who have pushed legislation that would advance the ban another 10 years, both said Wednesday they will continue to work on keeping drilling away from Florida," reported Zachary Sampson. "Scott said he wants 'to make sure Florida’s natural resources are preserved so the state can remain a top destination.' Rep. Charlie Crist, a Republican turned Democrat who was governor when the Deepwater Horizon rig blew up near Louisiana, sending tar balls onto Panhandle beaches, tweeted: 'We will not let it happen again!'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘There’s no sign yet of a mass exodus from the runaway Trump train’ for the GOP: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump stepped in it again Wednesday when he defended monuments to former leaders in the failed Confederacy. Yet, fellow Republicans aren't lining up to denounce it, or in Sen. Susan Collins' (R-ME) case, furrow her brow at it. Instead, they're ignoring the questions and the press and pretending they didn't hear the question.

Writing for the Washington Post, reporter Bob Costa and Phil Rucker explained that these controversial positions have left Trump "politically isolated and profoundly weakened" with just five months left before the November election.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image