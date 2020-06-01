Legal expert admits he was wrong to argue Trump wasn’t the worst president in history
Fordham Law School Prof. Jed Shugerman confessed on Twitter that he was wrong, President Donald Trump really is the worst president in American history.
He explained that in the past he’s tried to explain that previous presidents like Millard Fillmore, Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan and Andrew Jackson were the worst American presidents given what they did to persist the Civil War, the genocide of Native Americans and other acts. They were “openly siding [with] white supremacy and causing a civil war,” which he said he thought was “far worse than anything Trump could do.”
Trump is terrible. But slavery is worse than Trump. Treatment of native Americans, Jim Crow, 9/11, Iraq War, Great Depression, Vietnam,etc.
— Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) December 6, 2017
Um, really? I can think of four worse presidents. Bush, Pierce, Buchanan, and A. Johnson. Maybe Nixon. And I’m not even listing foreigners.
— Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) December 6, 2017
On Monday, however, Shugerman said, “I was wrong.”
For 3 years, I'd annoyingly scold folks for saying Trump is the worst president ever, because I said that Fillmore, Pierce, & Buchanan (plus A. Johnson) openly siding w/ white supremacy and causing a civil war is far worse than anything Trump could do.
I was wrong.
— Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) June 1, 2020