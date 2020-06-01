Legal expert admits he was wrong to argue Trump wasn’t the worst president in history

Fordham Law School Prof. Jed Shugerman confessed on Twitter that he was wrong, President Donald Trump really is the worst president in American history.

He explained that in the past he’s tried to explain that previous presidents like Millard Fillmore, Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan and Andrew Jackson were the worst American presidents given what they did to persist the Civil War, the genocide of Native Americans and other acts. They were “openly siding [with] white supremacy and causing a civil war,” which he said he thought was “far worse than anything Trump could do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is terrible. But slavery is worse than Trump. Treatment of native Americans, Jim Crow, 9/11, Iraq War, Great Depression, Vietnam,etc. — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) December 6, 2017

Um, really? I can think of four worse presidents. Bush, Pierce, Buchanan, and A. Johnson. Maybe Nixon. And I’m not even listing foreigners. — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) December 6, 2017

On Monday, however, Shugerman said, “I was wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT