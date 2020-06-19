Quantcast
Legal experts condemn Trump effort to censor Bolton book as ‘affront’ to First Amendment

2 hours ago

Free speech advocacy group PEN America filed a legal brief Friday condemning the ongoing effort by President Donald Trump’s White House to block former national security adviser John Bolton’s forthcoming book as a politically motivated and dangerous assault on the First Amendment.

“It is not difficult to see what is going on: The president is employing the apparatus of the federal government to punish his political enemies, thwart freedom of speech, and pursue his political interests in an election year.”
—PEN America

“A free society cannot abide the government silencing certain perspectives before they are even uttered; such censorship runs contrary to the very notion of what our First Amendment was written to guard against,” Nora Benavidez, PEN America’s director of U.S. free expression programs, said in a statement.

“Any result other than dismissal in this case will be an affront to Bolton’s First Amendment right to speak and to all of our rights as members of the public and as readers to learn about his views,” Benavidez added. “We’ll continue to fight these censorship tactics for our writer members and their readers.”

The brief (pdf) comes days after the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit attempting to delay publication of Bolton’s book, which is set for release on June 23. On Wednesday, the Justice Department asked Judge Royce Lamberth of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to issue an emergency injunction halting distribution of the book, asserting that it contains classified information. Lamberth is set to hear arguments in the case on Friday.

In its brief, PEN calls on Lamberth to deny the Justice Department’s injunction request, calling it an unlawful prior restraint “on speech and on the press.”

“PEN America supports the First Amendment right of public employees to produce works that are critical of the government, and of readers to receive their unique perspective unfettered by government censorship,” the brief states. “It is not difficult to see what is going on: The president is employing the apparatus of the federal government to punish his political enemies, thwart freedom of speech, and pursue his political interests in an election year.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
CNN’s Sanjay Gupta reveals how many Trump Tulsa rally fans are likely to become COVID-19 ‘superspreaders’

9 mins ago

June 19, 2020

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is among the many public health experts warning that President Donald Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally will cause an uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Currently, eight states are having an increase in coronavirus cases that are 50 percent or higher than in previous cases. Oklahoma, in particular, is experiencing a record number of cases, much larger than when the state shutdown with a shelter-in-place order. Their highest day came Thursday, with over 450 total cases. The previous high was the day before, with over 280 cases. Before noon on Friday, it was reported in Oklahoma that there were 352 new COVID-19 in the state.

Arara people of Brazilian Amazon ‘very worried’ as vulnerable tribe faces highest known COVID-19 infection rate in region

11 mins ago

June 19, 2020

"President Bolsonaro is now overseeing the destruction both of a once-thriving people, and the rainforests they managed and looked after for millennia. Brazilian and international solidarity to resist this genocide is desperately needed."

As criticism of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's response to the coronavirus pandemic continues to stack up, global Indigenous rights advocates and the Arara people are raising new concerns that the crisis could devastate the recently-contacted tribe in the Xingu basin of the Amazon rainforest.

Leaked DHS document undercuts Trump’s portrayal of antifa as a deadly nationwide menace

37 mins ago

June 19, 2020

President Donald Trump has repeatedly cited antifa as a destructive menace responsible for all violence that's taken place during anti-police brutality demonstrations across the United States.

However, an internal Department of Homeland Security document obtained by the Washington Post's Greg Sargent shows that there is no mention of antifa in the agency's assessment of the biggest "protest-related" threats to law enforcement officials.

Instead, the document lists anti-government demonstrators who tend to fall on the right-wing side of the spectrum, as well as anarchist demonstrators who are more left wing.

