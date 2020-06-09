LGBTQ rights group calls attention to violence against trans people of color, amid racial inequality protests
LGBTQ rights advocates are urging racial inequality protesters to not overlook the violence faced by transgender people of color.“I don’t think that anybody would say that there’s been enough attention focused on and around trans people and the state of violence they live in,” author and human rights advocate Tori Cooper told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.As the Human Rights Campaign’s director of community engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative, Cooper works for the empowerment of the transgender community focusing on public safety and public education.“I think it is a weakness of…
Latest Headlines
Michigan officials sue dam owners for flood damage, repairs
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials filed suit Tuesday against Boyce Hydro Power in a bid to hold the Edenville Dam owners responsible for widespread flood damage in the Midland area and recoup the taxpayer money spent to address the breach.The lawsuit filed in Ingham County Circuit Court would ask the court to set enforceable deadlines for fixing the Edenville Dam on the Tobacco River side, said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is suing on behalf of the state environmental and natural resource departments. She noted the Tobacco River side is “still showing many signs of weakness.”“W... (more…)
Latest Headlines
New York state moves toward making police disciplinary records public
ALBANY, N.Y. — As mass civil unrest over police brutality against African-Americans engulfs the nation, New York lawmakers in the Senate took action Tuesday by voting to repeal 50-A, a state law used by police departments to shield disciplinary records.The Democrat-led Senate approved the long-stalled reform of the statute — which is routinely used to keep the public from learning about police misconduct and disciplinary actions taken against officers — in response to protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man killed by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck.“... (more…)
2020 Election
‘He’s failing in so many dimensions’: A surprising number of Republicans and conservatives turn on Trump
Over the past week the nation has seen a surprising number of Republicans, conservatives, and Trump appointees start to stand up to President Donald Trump – including some who worked in his administration, and even some who still do.
It is a stunning snapshot for the president whose name has become synonymous with today’s GOP.
The list is long. A few examples:
General Jim Mattis (ret.), Trump’s former Secretary of DefenseSenator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT)President George W. BushGeneral Colin Powell (Ret.), former Secretary of StateGeneral John Kelly (ret.), Trump’s former Chief of Staff and former DHS SecretaryDefense Secretary Mark EsperJoint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley