Lightning kills at least 107 in India monsoon
At least 107 people died from lightning strikes in northern and eastern India Thursday, officials said, during the early stages of the annual monsoon season.
Some 83 people were killed in the impoverished eastern state of Bihar after being struck by lightning, and another 24 died in northern Uttar Pradesh state.
Dozens more were injured, officials said.
Lightning strikes during the June-September annual monsoon are fairly common in India.
But Bihar’s Disaster Management Minister Lakshmeshwar Rai told AFP this was one of the highest daily tolls from lightning the state had recorded in recent years.
More than half of the deaths were from the flood-prone northern and eastern districts of Bihar, he added.
Rai warned the death toll could rise further as his government was still waiting on casualty reports from the interior parts of the state.
Heavy rain is forecast to hit Bihar on Friday and Saturday, according to the local India Meteorological Department office.
In neighboring Uttar Pradesh, most of the deaths were reported in Deoria district close to the Nepal border, and the holy city of Prayagraj, authorities said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi late Thursday tweeted his condolences to the victims’ families, adding that both state governments were carrying out urgent relief work.
More than 2,300 people were killed by lightning in India in 2018 according to the National Crime Records Bureau, the most recent figures available.
The monsoon is crucial to replenishing water supplies in South Asia, but also causes widespread death and destruction across the region each year.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Panamanian boxing legend Roberto Duran hospitalized with COVID-19
Panamanian Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran, six-time boxing world champion, was hospitalized in non-life-threatening condition Thursday with the novel coronavirus, his children said on the same day that Panama hit a new record of daily cases.
"Test results have just arrived for my dad, and they confirm he is positive for COVID-19," the legendary fighter's son Robin Duran said on Instagram.
"Thank God for now he doesn't have symptoms beyond a cold. He is not in intensive care nor on a respirator, just under observation," he added.
Robin Duran had posted hours before that the 69-year-old had been hospitalized as a precaution for a "respiratory virus," which turned out to be COVID-19.
India and China deployed in ‘large numbers’ in border showdown: foreign ministry
India acknowledged for the first time Thursday that it has matched China in massing troops at their contested Himalayan border region after a deadly clash this month.
But India's foreign ministry accused China of causing the tensions by starting military deployments, and warned relations between the world's two most populous nations could be undermined if the standoff continues.
The neighbors have blamed each other for a June 15 battle in the Ladakh region in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed while China suffered an unknown number of casualties.
While each has said it wants to de-escalate the territorial showdown, India's foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said "both sides remain deployed in large numbers in the region, while military and diplomatic contacts are continuing".
Verizon joins brands boycotting Facebook ads over hate speech
US telecoms giant Verizon joined the growing list of brands vowing to stop buying advertising on Facebook on Thursday over its perceived failure to crack down on hate speech and incitements to violence.
"We're pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable and is consistent with what we've done with YouTube and other partners," said John Nitti, Verizon chief media officer.
Multiple companies -- most recently Ben & Jerry's -- have announced they will halt advertising purchases in July after the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called for the boycott as part of the "Stop the Hate for Profit" campaign.