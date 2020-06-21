Lincoln Project out with video mocking Trump’s Tulsa rally: ‘Smaller than expected — but you’ve probably heard that before’

The Republican-led group “The Lincoln Project” is out with a new video mocking President Donald Trump for his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally that failed to deliver the excited crowd that was promised.

There were over 1 million people who RSVP’d to the Trump rally, but they struggled to make it to 6,200 rally-goers, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

The video cites headlines calling the Trump rally a “dud.”

“You’ve probably heard this before, but it’s a lot smaller than we expected — and it sure wasn’t as big as you promised,” the video says, showing Trump’s small hands making a little gesture.

It’s a troll that goes back to one of the first GOP debates where Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) insulted the then-candidate for being so obsessed with his hand size he frequently sent photos of his hands through the mail.

“Look at those hands, are they small hands?” Trump said, holding them up for the audience to see. “And, he referred to my hands — ‘if they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.”

