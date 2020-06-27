Lincoln Project releases brutal new anti-Trump ad on Putin’s reported bounty for killing of US troops
The Lincoln Project, the effort of top former GOP strategists to defeat Trump in the 2020 election, released a hard-hitting new ad on Saturday.
“In the last year, flag-draped coffins have returned from Afghanistan. Now we know Vladimir Putin pays a bounty for the murder of American soldiers,” the narrator says.
“Donald Trump knows too — and does nothing,” the ad continues. “Putin pays the Taliban cash to slaughter our men and women in uniform and Trump is silent.”
The ad has a brutal ending that questions the president’s loyalty.
“When Trump tells you he stands by the troops, he’s right. Just not our troops,” the narrator concluded.
Watch:
Trump’s former communications director calls for the end of his administration: ‘He is a puppet’
President Donald Trump's former White House communications director called for the end of his administration on Saturday.
Anthony Scaramucci joined people using the term "TRE45ON" -- spelling the word "treason" with the "a" and "s" changed to 45, in reference to Trump being the 45th president. The term trended nationwide on Twitter on Saturday.
Time to go. #TRE45ON
#TraitorTrump and ‘TRE45ON’ trend nationwide as outrage grows: ‘The biggest scandal Trump has faced’
President Donald Trump was greeted with outrage on Twitter after returning to the White House from a day of golfing.
The hashtags #TraitorTrump, #TrumpTreason and #TraitorInChief all trended nationwide on Twitter on Saturday. The phrase "TRE45ON" also trended, with the letters "a" and "s" replaced by the number 45, as Trump is America's forty-fifth president.
Here's some of the commentary on the bombshell New York Times report that Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan -- and Trump did nothing in response:
