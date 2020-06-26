Lindsey Graham declares ‘war’ on Confederate statue activists who ‘hate America’ and ‘want to destroy the family’

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is declaring “war” on Confederate statue activists who are pulling down monuments to slave owners and those who led the Civil War against the United States of America.

In a diatribe on “Fox & Friends” Friday, the Republican from South Carolina who succeeded racist GOP Sen. Strom Thurmond, leveled numerous charges against those who oppose tributes to the men who spent or gave their lives to protect the institution of slavery. Graham called them socialists who hate America and capitalism, disrespect religion, and want to destroy the family.

“The people doing this hate our country,” Graham charged. “They hate the way we were founded, they hate capitalism, they have no respect for religion, they have no respect for diversity of thought.”

“These people are the most radical people known to America,” Sen. Graham said, a stunning allegation against activists who are not known to law enforcement, given he chairs the Judiciary Committee which oversees the Dept. of Justice., including the FBI and Homeland Security.

“We’re at war with them politically,” Graham declared in another stunning statement, given they are more than likely U.S. citizens.

“They want to destroy America as we know it,” said Graham, who is facing a challenging re-election. “They hate America, and every symbol of our country, from our flag to a statue. They hate. They want to turn us into a socialist nation. They want to destroy the family unit as we know it.”

“And I tell you what – to the listeners out there: You may not believe you’re in a war but you are, politically, and you need to take sides. You need to help this President.”

Watch: