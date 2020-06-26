Quantcast
Lindsey Graham declares ‘war’ on Confederate statue activists who ‘hate America’ and ‘want to destroy the family’

Published

2 hours ago

on

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is declaring “war” on Confederate statue activists who are pulling down monuments to slave owners and those who led the Civil War against the United States of America.

In a diatribe on “Fox & Friends” Friday, the Republican from South Carolina who succeeded racist GOP Sen. Strom Thurmond, leveled numerous charges against those who oppose tributes to the men who spent or gave their lives to protect the institution of slavery. Graham called them socialists who hate America and capitalism, disrespect religion, and want to destroy the family.

“The people doing this hate our country,” Graham charged. “They hate the way we were founded, they hate capitalism, they have no respect for religion, they have no respect for diversity of thought.”

“These people are the most radical people known to America,” Sen. Graham said, a stunning allegation against activists who are not known to law enforcement, given he chairs the Judiciary Committee which oversees the Dept. of Justice., including the FBI and Homeland Security.

“We’re at war with them politically,” Graham declared in another stunning statement, given they are more than likely U.S. citizens.

“They want to destroy America as we know it,” said Graham, who is facing a challenging re-election. “They hate America, and every symbol of our country, from our flag to a statue. They hate. They want to turn us into a socialist nation. They want to destroy the family unit as we know it.”

“And I tell you what – to the listeners out there: You may not believe you’re in a war but you are, politically, and you need to take sides. You need to help this President.”

Watch:


Breaking Banner

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg calls for non-mask wearers to be denied COVID-19 treatment

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg said people who won't wear masks don't deserve medical care for the coronavirus.

The panelists discussed lurid public comments by Florida residents against a mask mandate in Palm Beach County, and none of them could understand why a vocal minority of Americans were so opposed to basic health safety.

"It's not just about protecting myself, which it is, but it's also, like, you know, protecting people who are immune-compromised," said co-host Meghan McCain, "protecting people who are fighting cancer and protecting old people. It's not just about you, it's about our fellow mankind."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s planned weekend golf trip ruined by New Jersey’s new COVID-19 restrictions

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's planned trip to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey has been canceled.

Per CNN's Kaitlain Collins, the White House has announced that the president will not be traveling to Bedminster this weekend because New Jersey has placed new quarantine restrictions on Americans coming into the state who have visited COVID-19 hot spots such as Florida, California, Texas, and Arizona.

"He was supposed to leave this afternoon, but wasn’t going to follow a required quarantine for those who have been in states with rising cases," Collins reports.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Driver ignites firework at Black Lives Matter protest — but protester tosses it back into his car

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

A video taken in Riverside, California, shows a driver lighting a firework during a protest, only to have someone toss the explosive back in his car.

ABC7 reports that police released video of the incident that took place on June 1, and it shows the vehicle stopping at an intersection and the driver getting out to light a large firework. A person in the crowd then tosses it back in the vehicle, prompting the driver to run off. The firework then explodes into a fireball inside the vehicle.

Police say a "group of onlookers and the suspect driver" then attacked the person who threw the firework into the vehicle.

Continue Reading
 
 
