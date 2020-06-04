Quantcast
Lindsey Graham is ‘in Trump’s pocket’: Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison

Published

48 mins ago

on

On Thursday, during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gave a lengthy speech condemning the Mueller investigation and the prosecution of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and bemoaning the fact that nobody in Congress appears to care about investigating the matter.

“You made it abundantly clear, you don’t agree with what I’m doing, you think I’m in Trump’s pocket, I get it,” he concluded. “That’s not lost on me, what you think. And I’m upset, because I like you all. But you expect me to punt? Forget it.”

Graham’s Democratic challenger, former South Carolina party chairman Jaime Harrison, weighed in on this comment on Twitter.

Harrison is considered a strong underdog candidate in a race against a well-funded incumbent in a Republican leaning state. However, Democratic disgust with Graham around the country has resulted in a flood of donations, giving Harrison the potential to give Republicans an expensive race.


