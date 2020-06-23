Lindsey Graham rejects Trump’s claim Obama is guilty of treason: ‘I don’t know what he’s talking about’

In a recent interview on the Christian Broadcasting Network, President Donald Trump was asked specifically what crime President Barack Obama committed as part of the vague conspiracy narrative the president calls “Obamagate.” Trump responded, “treason.”
But on Tuesday, Politico reported that the president’s staunchest Republican allies in the Senate aren’t willing to back him up on this — including Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
“I don’t know what he’s talking about,” said Graham. “I don’t have any evidence to believe he committed treason.”
Some of his GOP colleagues agreed, with Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) saying, “I don’t think that President Obama committed treason,” and Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) saying, “It’s a silly, comedic thing, and you guys got to stop taking it all so seriously.”
Treason is the only crime specifically defined in the U.S. Constitution — so done because the framers feared a broader definition could be used by an authoritarian leader to target political opponents. The Constitution says that treason “shall consist only in levying War against [the United States], or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.