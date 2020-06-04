Lindsey Graham says Obama officials are ‘good candidates for jail’ as he wraps up GOP conspiracy hearing

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) held the Judiciary Committee hearing on the latest Republican conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama illegally used the FISA court to spy on then-candidate Donald Trump.

During his testimony Wednesday, Graham got Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to admit that in Aug. 2017 “there was no there there” about Russian collusion.

“I believe at the time, senator, and I still believe it was the right decision under the circumstances,” Rosenstein said. “I think it’s important to establish that an independent investigation found that the Russians sought to interfere in the election and that no Americans conspired with them.”

While Republicans have falsely claimed that Rosenstein admitted the Russia investigation was a scam, Graham spent Thursday threatening former Obama staff with jailtime.

“I think there’s some people who are real good candidates for going to go to jail,” said Graham over what he called “FISA manipulations.”

A judge in the FISA court decides whether intelligence investigators get warrants to surveil. Republicans have tried to link the intelligence community investigations to Obama and by extension his former Vice President Joe Biden.

