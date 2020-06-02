Quantcast
LISTEN: Orders to ‘shoot’ and ‘run them over’ heard on NYPD’s scanner amid protests

Published

1 min ago

on

According to the local New York site Gothamist, the NYPD was overheard on their radios telling officers to “shoot those motherf*ckers” and “run them over.”

Tens of thousands of peaceful marchers were in the streets Monday afternoon and early evening. But before 7 p.m. officers were overheard on a police scanner threatening physical violence.

The moment came at around 6:20 p.m. when marchers were walking to the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn. The voice on the radio says the group “may be heading towards there please.”

“Shoot those motherf*ckers.” another voice says, according to the audio.

Police vehicles then reported on the radio that they were surrounded by a crowd, said Gothamist.

“Central, we have a group of people blocking traffic on Albany and Dean street. They’re refusing to…go eastbound on Dean Street and Albany, so we’re stuck here.”

“Run them over,” a voice responds.

You can hear the audio below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
