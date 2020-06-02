LISTEN: Orders to ‘shoot’ and ‘run them over’ heard on NYPD’s scanner amid protests

According to the local New York site Gothamist, the NYPD was overheard on their radios telling officers to “shoot those motherf*ckers” and “run them over.”

Tens of thousands of peaceful marchers were in the streets Monday afternoon and early evening. But before 7 p.m. officers were overheard on a police scanner threatening physical violence.

The moment came at around 6:20 p.m. when marchers were walking to the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn. The voice on the radio says the group “may be heading towards there please.”

“Shoot those motherf*ckers.” another voice says, according to the audio.

Police vehicles then reported on the radio that they were surrounded by a crowd, said Gothamist.

“Central, we have a group of people blocking traffic on Albany and Dean street. They’re refusing to…go eastbound on Dean Street and Albany, so we’re stuck here.”

“Run them over,” a voice responds.

You can hear the audio below: