Listen to the ‘calls ringing out in the streets across the world,’ says George Floyd’s brother in emotional testimony before Congress

“The people marching in the streets are telling you enough is enough.

Philonise Floyd, the younger brother of George Floyd, implored Congress in emotional testimony Wednesday to heed “the calls ringing out in the streets across the world” and take meaningful action against police brutality and racial injustice in the United States.

“If his death ends up changing the world for the better, and I think it will, then he died as he lived. It is on you to make sure his death is not in vain.” —Philonise Floyd

ADVERTISEMENT

“George called for help and he was ignored,” Philonise said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. “Please listen to the calls I’m making to you now. To the calls of our family… People of all backgrounds, genders and races have come together to demand change. Honor them, honor George, and make the necessary changes that make law enforcement the solution—and not the problem.”

Philonise’s testimony came just two weeks after George’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, which sparked a nationwide uprising against law enforcement brutality and galvanized demands for systemic changes to policing in the U.S.

“The people marching in the streets are telling you enough is enough,” Philonise said. “The people elected you to speak for them, to make positive change. George’s name means something. You have the opportunity here today to make your names mean something, too. If his death ends up changing the world for the better, and I think it will, then he died as he lived. It is on you to make sure his death is not in vain.”

Watch Philonise Floyd’s full testimony:

