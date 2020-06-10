Listen to the ‘calls ringing out in the streets across the world,’ says George Floyd’s brother in emotional testimony before Congress
“The people marching in the streets are telling you enough is enough.
Philonise Floyd, the younger brother of George Floyd, implored Congress in emotional testimony Wednesday to heed “the calls ringing out in the streets across the world” and take meaningful action against police brutality and racial injustice in the United States.
“If his death ends up changing the world for the better, and I think it will, then he died as he lived. It is on you to make sure his death is not in vain.” —Philonise Floyd
“George called for help and he was ignored,” Philonise said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. “Please listen to the calls I’m making to you now. To the calls of our family… People of all backgrounds, genders and races have come together to demand change. Honor them, honor George, and make the necessary changes that make law enforcement the solution—and not the problem.”
Philonise’s testimony came just two weeks after George’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, which sparked a nationwide uprising against law enforcement brutality and galvanized demands for systemic changes to policing in the U.S.
“The people marching in the streets are telling you enough is enough,” Philonise said. “The people elected you to speak for them, to make positive change. George’s name means something. You have the opportunity here today to make your names mean something, too. If his death ends up changing the world for the better, and I think it will, then he died as he lived. It is on you to make sure his death is not in vain.”
Watch Philonise Floyd’s full testimony:
Breaking Banner
Fox News contributor fumes at congressman for grilling him over treatment of white mass shooters
During a hearing today on police reform, Fox News contributor and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino got testy with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as he rattled off a list of white mass shooters who were not killed by police.
"Mr. Bongino, James Holmes is white, is that correct?" Jeffries asked Bongino, referring to the Aurora mass shooter.
Bongino responded that he doesn't know Holmes personally and isn't sure of his background. Jeffries then mention Dylan Roof, the Charleston church shooter.
"Mr. Bongino, Dylann Roof is white, is that correct?"
"Yeah -- I don't know where you're going with this," Bongino said, sounding increasingly irritated. "So, if he's white, that doesn't make him any better or -- it was an awful thing he did whether he was white or black. I'm not sure where you're going with this."
CNN
Trump ‘has done a whole lot more than Democrats have ever done’ for civil rights: Kayleigh McEnany
At Wednesday's White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany cast President Donald Trump as a civil rights president.
"There are injustices that we have seen, clearly. That tape of George Floyd was inexcusable, gut-wrenching, difficult to watch," said McEnany. "We recognize those injustices ... but this president knows fundamentally that most police officers are good."
Asked whether Trump intends to take any action on police violence, McEnany said, "this president has done a whole lot more than Democrats have ever done when it comes to rectifying injustices."
Democrats were uniformly in control of Congress and the White House during the bipartisan passage of the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, and the Fair Housing Act, among other landmark legislation. Trump has also presided over some modest reforms of the criminal justice system, most notably the FIRST STEP Act; however, his administration has also rolled back a number of other policies including reform of forensic science, housing discrimination law, restrictions on police militarization, and the rights of campus sexual assault survivors.
JK Rowling says she is survivor of sexual assault
"Harry Potter" author JK Rowling revealed on Wednesday she has been a victim of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
The celebrated British author said in a blog post that she was disclosing the information to give context to her controversial past comments about transgender people.
"I've been in the public eye now for over twenty years and have never talked publicly about being a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor," Rowling wrote.
"This isn't because I'm ashamed those things happened to me, but because they're traumatic to revisit and remember.
Rowling sparked controversy with a Twitter post last weekend about "people who menstruate".